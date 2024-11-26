It's pretty simple for Michigan Football and OSU: 'I don't like them'

Earlier this month, Michigan football's Sherrone Moore strode to the podium with program spokesman Dave Ablauf for his weekly press conference at the Towsley Museum. Almost in unison, the two turned to a reporter wearing a polo shirt with his company logo on it.

The problem wasn't the reporter, or the logo, or the company.

It was the color.

“We don't wear red here,” Ablauf joked, seemingly half-jokingly, half-serious about a shirt with no apparent connection to the hated Ohio State.

It might have been forgotten if not for a line from Moore about twenty minutes later.

As the head coach finished his Q&A with the media, he walked back to the doors leading through Schembechler Hall. But before he left for the Wolverines' headquarters upstairs, he couldn't help it.

“We need to get you a new one,” Moore said to the red-clad reporter with a smile.

“Not anymore,” the sixth-year safety said. “High school, I went to a school that had the same colors as Ohio State and honestly I can't even think about buying anything red since my senior year in high school. I mean, that's a testament you don't think about things like that until you understand how deeply this rivalry runs inside you once you're thrown into it.

Michigan (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) will take on No. 2 Ohio State (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus (noon, Fox).

Michigan's longest-tenured player has had a long time to reflect on the rivalry since arriving in Ann Arbor from St. John's College High School in Washington.

A blowout loss in 2019 as a freshman preceded a canceled game in 2020. Even with the brief stoppage, OSU had all the momentum in the series, winning 15 of 16.

Since then, of course, the rivalry has turned around.

It's not just because UM has countdown clocks The game on the walls, or questions plastered around the facility (“What did you do today to beat Ohio State?”) It's not even because, as quarterback Davis Warren said, UM prepares every week as if it were the Monday of Ohio State Week.

It's because UM did it on the field, with three straight wins: a breakthrough back-and-forth game in the snow in Ann Arbor in 2021; a 45-23 loss at Columbus in 2022, highlighted by 216 rushing yards, including a pair of touchdowns of 70-plus yards in the fourth quarter, from Donovan Edwards; and of course last year's nail-biter in Ann Arbor, which was set aside by a Rod Moore interception in the final minutes.

The 2022 win is not only UM's only victory in Columbus since 2002, but also notable for being Michigan's last win in the rivalry. Two years ago, the Wolverines were underdogs by a touchdown; this week, multiple sportsbooks put it closer to three.

Not that Moore will admit he paid attention to that.

“None of that matters in this game, Moore said. It doesn't matter what the records are, it doesn't matter; the spread, it doesn't matter. It's all about the game. We've got to go execute and we have to deal with what we have to do.” gonna win.”

Michigan enters this game with new-found momentum after hammering Northwestern 50-6 on Saturday for the first time this season against the Wolverines with more than 30 points and a Power Four team under 17 points.

Quarterback Davis Warren, who completed 26 of 35 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the victory, said he believed Michigan is starting to play its best football.

Of course, playing Northwestern in the Big House and Ohio State in the Horseshoe aren't exactly the same challenge.

“We have no control over our opponent,” Warren said. “It's just our job to prepare as best we can during the week. I know we'll take the same approach on Saturday. It's obviously a huge game, we all understand that.”

Warren also tried to dispel the idea that UM wants to rewrite its season by shocking the Buckeyes. He echoed Moore's idea that the Wolverines' season is what it is, and they only need to focus on one game.

“We are more than capable,” Warren said. “Coach (Kirk) Campbell emphasizes that you just have to do your eleventh, right? You don't have to do anything anymore, you don't have to be a superhero. You're in Michigan for a reason. Starting out, playing for a reason. With Thanks to your talent , capabilities and good preparation and all the resources that are here to help you, you are more than capable of being a great footballer… We go there with full confidence, we can come out with a win .”

For the current senior class, this is also the ultimate bragging rights: a perfect 4-0 sweep is on the line, not accomplished by the Wolverines since 1988-91. Before that? A four-year run from 1945-48. (That was followed by a tie in 1949 and two more UM wins, during a seven-game stretch between OSU wins.)

Nearly the entire Wolverines roster, including all five captains Edwards, Max Bredeson, Josaiah Stewart, Makari Paige and Rod Moore, is undefeated against OSU. Johnson is the only UM player on the roster the last time the Wolverines fell to OSU, in 2019.

Even that was in Ann Arbor. Not a single UM player has lost in Columbus (although UM has played there just once in the 2,196 days between the 2018 loss there and Saturday's game). \

But 'The 'Shoe' is just different, as both UM coaches and players noted on Monday. Moore said the Wolverines will pump in additional crowd noise during indoor operations to amplify the sound, and make sure the team goes outside to prepare for potentially slippery conditions.

But above all, Monday marked rivalry week.

It's no shock that they don't like us, we don't like them,” Johnson said. “It's something that's very motivating to go to Columbus and embrace that villain role, embrace being the underdog. It's something that every guy in the locker room can watch and look up to. Being able to silence the crowd, like we did last time, is something that can be very satisfying.

I don't like them. I never did that, not even in high school. Wasn't really a fan of Urban Meyer and all that. I'm excited that I can go in there and be their nemesis.