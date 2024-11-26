UST achieves rare events, UAAP men's, women's and HS table tennis rules





UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas pulled off a historic event in the UAAP Season 87 Table Tennis Tournaments, claiming season victories in both the men's and women's divisions at the Homecourt, Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Paraaque on Tuesday. The Tiger Paddlers roared to a 3-1 win in Draw 2 of the Finals against the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles, clinching their fifth consecutive crown and their 31st overall championship. At the same time, the Lady Paddlers dominated Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws 3-0 in their second finals match, capturing their 14th title and first since Season 82 in 2019. This is only the second event in UAAP table tennis since Season 78 (2015), when De La Salle University and De La Salle-Zobel ruled all divisions. UST also showed dominance in the high school division, completing season wins including 2-0 final series victories against Adamson University in the boys division and De La Salle Zobel in the girls division. Season 85 MVP Alvin Sevilla sealed UST's 44th consecutive win, dating back to Season 81 (2018), with a thrilling 3-11, 11-8, 11-8, 10-12, 11-5 win over Ateneo captain Mahendra Cabrido. This win was crucial in securing the team's five-peat in this tournament, supported by Akari, Topcoms Marketing and Hua Ching Foundation. Of course we're happy to have gotten this five-peat, but this is actually the first time I've been so overwhelmed. It is because of our seniors that they really continued to fight for UST. They can go to work, but they really stayed to fight with us. shared longtime mentor Jackson Que. I am very happy and I am very grateful to them because they showed that they love UST and the whole team. he added. Eventual Most Valuable Player Eljay Tormis set the tone for Draw 2 with an impressive 8-11, 11-1, 11-5, 11-3 win over Victor De Asis. Last season's MVP John Michael Castro extended the lead with a clinical 11-6, 11-8, 11-5 victory against Season 86 Rookie of the Year Rod Andree Garcia. While Ateneos Wrency Abad and Zherdel Francisco managed to win the doubles match against Abraham Antivo and Prince Garcia, 11-5, 6-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-4, the Blue Eagles could not stop UST, as Sevilla secured the season victory with a decisive victory in the singles. On the women's side, Corrine Cartera and Kathlyn Gabisay sealed the Lady Paddlers championship with an emphatic 11-4, 11-7, 11-8 victory over FEU's Glieza Ampalid and Krisha Reyes. I am happy because all our plans worked and this victory was given by God. We thank everyone who helped and all the players who worked hard. This is actually for UST, said head coach Lorinda Wajad. Althea Gudes, who was named both Rookie of the Year and MVP, strengthened UST's lead with an 11-7, 11-2, 11-8 sweep of Miriam Martinez. Earlier, Alliah Encarnacion staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Aizel Rom 9-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-7, 14-12 to put UST on the board. On the men's side, Rookie of the Year Joshua Manlapaz secured a crucial victory in the first draw, beating Andrew Uy 12-10, 10-12, 11-6, 13-11. Meanwhile, Encarnacion secured a 1-0 series lead for the women's team with an 11-6, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7 victory over Ashly Sobrevilla.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tiebreakertimes.com.ph/tbt/ust-achieves-rare-event-sweep-rules-uaap-mens-womens-hs-table-tennis/321321 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos