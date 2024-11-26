Final: Pakistan Under-19 vs Afghanistan Under-19 in Dubai |Cricket Scorecard | Live results





Afghanistan under-19 innings R M b 4s 6s SR 1 Mahboob Khan* c Saad Baig b Ali Raza 2 0 8 0 0 25:00 2 Uzairullah Niazai c Saad Baig b Ali Raza 7 0 15 0 0 46.67 3 Faisal Shinozada Shahzaib Khan run out 41 0 57 3 0 71.93 4 Naseer Khan Maroofkhil Abdul Subhan 11 0 33 1 0 33.33 5 Khatir Khan Stanikzai c Saad Baig b Abdul Subhan 0 0 2 0 0 0.00 6 Barkat Ibrahimzai c Farhan Yousaf b Faham-ul-Haq 79 0 90 6 3 87.78 7 Hamza Ali Khan Khil† c Haroon Arshad b Umar Zaib 6 0 14 0 0 42.86 8 Nazifullah Amiri c Usman Khan b Ali Raza 56 0 60 5 2 93.33 9 Abdul Aziz Khan c Faham-ul-Haq b Abdul Subhan 10 0 11 0 0 90.91 10 Northistan Omarzai not out 12 0 10 0 0 120.00 11 Allah Mohammed Ghazanfar not out 1 0 1 0 0 100.00 Extra b 1, lb 2, w 21, nb 1 25 Total 9 wickets; 50.0 surpluses; 0 minutes 250 5 runs per over Fall of wickets 1-9; 2-19; 3-69; 4-69; 5-81; 6-91; 7-221; 8-228; 9-245 Bowling About Virgos Running Wickets Wide No balls But Raza 10.0 1 61 3 2 1 Omar Zaib 10.0 1 51 1 11 0 Naveed Ahmed Khan 9.0 0 26 0 2 0 Abdul Subhan 10.0 1 41 3 4 0 Faham-ul-Haq 7.0 0 37 1 1 0 Usman Khan 3.0 0 20 0 1 0 Haroon Arshad 1.0 0 11 0 0 0 Innings for Pakistan Under 19s R M b 4s 6s SR 1 Usman Khan c Hamza Ali Khan Khil b Abdul Aziz Khan 8 0 15 1 0 53.33 2 Shahzaib Khan b Allah Mohammed Ghazanfar 53 0 98 5 0 54.08 3 Muhammad Riazullah lbw Naseer Khan Maroofkhil 21 0 38 2 0 55.26 4 Saad Baig * † c Nazifullah Amiri b Uzairullah Niazai 14 0 22 0 1 63.64 5 Haroon Arshad c Hamza Ali Khan Khil b Nooristani Omarzai 70 0 59 4 0 118.64 6 Farhan Yousaf st Hamza Ali Khan Khil b Naseer Khan Maroofkhil 29 0 30 4 0 96.67 7 Faham-ul-Haq c Nooristani Omarzai b Khatir Khan Stanikzai 6 0 7 0 0 85.71 8 Naveed Ahmed Khan Abdul Aziz Khan run out 5 0 7 0 0 71.43 9 Omar Zaib Nooristani Omarzai running out 6 0 5 0 0 120.00 10 Abdul Subhan not out 6 0 5 1 0 120.00 11 But Raza b Northistan Omarzai 1 0 2 0 0 50:00 Extra w 10 10 Total 10 wickets; 48.0 surpluses; 0 minutes 229 4.77 runs per over Fall of wickets 1-11; 2-55; 3-87; 4-117; 5-168; 6-185; 7-198; 8-213; 9-227; 10-229 Bowling About Virgos Running Wickets Wide No balls Abdul Aziz Khan 7.0 1 35 1 2 0 Khatir Khan Stanikzai 9.0 1 44 1 4 0 Northistan Omarzai 8.0 1 36 2 1 0 Allah Mohammed Ghazanfar 10.0 0 50 1 3 0 Naseer Khan Maroofkhil 10.0 1 38 2 0 0 Uzairullah Niazai 4.0 0 26 1 0 0

