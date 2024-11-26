Hockey community holds vigil for CBC student hit by stray bullet





As police search for information, the community rallies around the family.

O'FALLON, Ill. A 16-year-old hockey player and CBC student remains in critical condition in the hospital after being struck by a stray bullet on I-55 near Loughborough. Colin Brown sat in the passenger seat as his father drove them home after a hockey game. St. Louis police said the gunfire came from the southbound lanes as the Browns were driving north. More than a hundred people came to the McKendree Rec Plex for Colin and his family for a prayer vigil. O'Fallon Hockey Coach Scott Loehring said he was devastated. It's hard. I also have three children. And each of them we make that trip four to five times a week. So knowing how random it is, it hits very close to home, Loehring said. Colin played for O'Fallon for several years, but currently plays for the Afton Americans and CBC. Former teammate Chase Green, who now coaches at O'Fallon, held back tears during the vigil. When he first came to the program, he was like most of us: he was quiet. Not outgoing, but last year he came out of his shell and became a leader on the team, Green said. The Dawg Nation Hockey Foundationa nonprofit organization that supports amateur hockey players and families in times of crisis, began raising money for the family immediately after hearing the news. The number of people who have already reached out, shared and donated everything has been quite overwhelming, said Chad ONeil of Dawg Nation. The hockey community knows no boundaries and while it is made up of players from all over the metro area, it is still a family that showed up for the Browns and will continue through it. “I would like them to know that coming from the Dawg Nation, they don't have to worry about finances or what might be around the corner,” Dawg Nation President Jared Schmierbach said. Loehring said he wants the family to know they are not alone. We love you. We have your back 100%. And we are your family and we are here for you, he said. Afton Americans and CBC join Dawg Nation in their fundraising campaign. If you want to help, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/crime/hockey-community-holds-vigil-for-cbc-student-hit-by-stray-bullet/63-0ad177e6-a8da-49e8-8986-b33e1d687344 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos