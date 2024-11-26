Favorite Antonin “11FR_Anto” Landreau's excitement for the first ITTF Esports World Championships





Why table tennis fans should check out virtual table tennis and the sport's Esports World Championships Eight players from around the world, one from Sweden, Brazil, the People's Republic of China, Spain, Germany and Switzerland, and two from France, will compete in the first final of the World Esports Championships in virtual table tennis. Landreau is one of two French players, along with the other Nathan “11FR-Natping” Denchre after going through an online qualifying tournament of over 200 participants to reach Helsingborg. “The eight participants in the World Championship are truly representative of the world level, as virtual table tennis is much less homogeneous than real table tennis,” said Landreau. “The top four in Sweden for me are really the four best in the game, the hardest ones to face are the (other) Frenchman and the Swiss. The Frenchman (Denchre) and I have known each other since we were seven years old, he lives next door to me in Angers and we started together. “And the Swiss (Nicolas “Swiss11Rally” Champod) started not so long ago, but he had a very good level in youth and seniors and plays very well in real life. For me these are the two most difficult to play.” Top-level competition is therefore guaranteed. But Landreau also hopes that fans of traditional physical table tennis will find the sport's virtual counterpart an entertaining watch. “It's going to be fun to follow because there's a certain view and a certain camera angle,” he says. “I think all table tennis fans will find something interesting when they watch virtual table tennis. “There's a lot of that feeling of spin, the roundness of the ball. In the live action of the game the camera is perfectly positioned so you can see the exchanges. It's a big tournament, there will be fierce competition at the table , it's going to be fun to watch.” Ultimately, “11FR_Anto” hopes to leave Helsingborg as champion to add to his growing list of achievements. “My goal in Sweden is very clear: to win. Winning is super important. “If it's 4-0 every game or 4-3 every game, I honestly don't care how I do it,” he laughs.

