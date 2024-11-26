India foreshadows cricket dominance with thrashing of Australia

India celebrated a famous victory (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Underscoring cricket's generational divide, in a clash between the sport's traditions and its inevitable future, the backend of the blockbuster series opener in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India was played as the Indian Premier League loomed.

Even though it features many of their country's best players, a testament to the financial might of cricket's richest league, Australian fans and the media do not have much interest in the IPL being played in the immediate aftermath of the season.

But for the Indian media in Perth, they had to work double shifts and slog long hours during the Test match, followed by who sold at what price in an IPL auction that has gripped India. As journalists explained to their Australian counterparts in the press box, the IPL is especially king among younger cricket fans in India.

While it was once international cricket that was at the heart of the obsession for the sport they love, fans are starting to invest more in their IPL team than in India's national team. The IPL has also come of age with the rise of sports betting and fantasy gaming.

Cricket was a rare major sport where international cricket was much more popular than franchise competitions, but that is changing in India, where a generation has been weaned from the IPL since it started in 2008.

There is a widespread belief that the IPL, which currently lasts around two months, will expand to the size seen in the major US sporting leagues. With an abundance of resources, including growing ties with Saudi Arabia as ties deepen with this year's auction in Jeddah, it looks like the IPL will eventually transcend the sport entirely.

The Indian Premier League is big business (Photo by R.SATISH BABU/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

But right now, international cricket is still alive. And while attention spans are shrinking, the traditional five-day test format remains. In Australia it is still the most popular form of cricket and series against India in particular are hyped.

But Test cricket could be effectively eradicated were it not for mighty India's support for the format despite lukewarm interest at home.

The credit should go to the all-powerful boss and incoming ICC chairman Jay Shah, who has been a staunch advocate and so has superstar Virat Kohli – the most famous cricketer in the world and also the most influential voice of the sport.

India are determined to absolutely dominate this most revered format, with which they had modest success until recent decades. They have won against Australia for a decade and have been arguably the best team during this period, largely thanks to an astonishing home record that was only recently broken.

Virat Kohli is cricket's most influential player (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

But India has never really dominated across the board. They have never had an all-time team like the West Indies in the 1980s or Australia in the 2000s. Given their resources and depth of talent in a country where cricket is clearly the most popular sport, India should actually be almost unbeatable.

We see their overwhelming power growing stronger in the T20 format, where India won the World Cup in June and they have been shaking off all the newcomers for a while now. The breeding ground of the IPL is clearly starting to bear fruit.

But they want to do the same in Test cricket and etch their names next to those legendary teams. Their first Test upset against Australia could well be a foreshadowing of things to come.

India were largely written off ahead of the series, after that unprecedented home whitewash against New Zealand, and were left short without a host of veterans, including captain Rohit Sharma.

But youthful India provided the energy to upend an aging Australia in a surprisingly one-sided battle. Thanks to strong trajectories, Australia usually has an enviable amount of talent, but at the moment the cupboard is empty.

However, India have plenty of options in all departments, as was evident in the first Test, where Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana impressed on debut.

Harshit Rana starred on debut (Photo by James Worsfold – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images) Cricket Australia via Getty Images

Kohli turned back the clock to pull off a masterful century and end a dip in form, but 22-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal's 161 proved he is a worthy protege of India's old talisman.

India are in pole position to win the series. But there will be twists and turns in cricket's most tempestuous rivalry. Australia will certainly bounce back after looking particularly sluggish following a long break from Test cricket.

India may not win the series, but it feels like long-term domination of Test cricket is imminent. Their cash-rich governing body recently launched its new national training center with advanced facilities that the rest of the cricket world can only dream of.

India's wealth off the field has not yet been fully assembled on the field, but it is not far off.