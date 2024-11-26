Sports
Princeton University
Baker's track | Tigers Fight Hunger Game — Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to collect and donate to local food banks
Princeton vs. No. 12 Ohio State | November 30 | 4:00 PM
Baker Rink
LOOSE END
Princeton is 0-6-0 all-time against Ohio State and will host the Buckeyes for the first time this weekend. The two teams met last year in Columbus, with Ohio State picking up a pair of wins (6-3, 4-3). Those were the first two meetings between the two teams on one of their home courts, as the previous four had come at neutral sites – including a 4-2 victory at Ohio State in the 2018 NCAA Regional in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
TWO FOR THE ROAD
Last year in Columbus. Joshua Cornish scored two for the road as he scored in each of the two matches. He got the Tigers on the board in the first game and then scored 3:21 into the third period of the final to get the Tigers within one in an eventual 4–3 loss. Noah de la Durantaye had two assists in the second game. Arthur Smith started the first game and allowed 4 goals while making 29 saves. Ethan Pearson made 27 saves in the second game and allowed four goals.
THE 'BIG' MUD
Princeton will host a Big Ten team at Baker Rink for the first time since 2014, when the Tigers split a two-game set with Michigan State from Nov. 28-29. The Tigers won the opener 3-1 before dropping the second game 4-2. That visit by the Spartans was the only visit by a Big Ten team since the league officially began playing hockey during the 2013-14 season. Overall, Princeton is 5-3 all-time at Baker Rink against teams that call the Big Ten home – including a 4-1 record at Baker Rink against Notre Dame. Princeton's all-time overall record against schools playing in the Big Ten is 15-35-1.
HUMAN TOUCH
Princeton was the first man to touch the puck on faceoffs at a good clip to start the season, ranking No. 23 in the country in faceoff% at .518 (173-161) through four games. Freshmen Drew Garzone is making 64% of faceoffs this season (47-27) and ranks fourth in the nation in faceoff winning percentage among players who have won at least 47 draws.
NO SURRENDER
There was no withdrawal from the senior defender Noah de la Durantaye Last season, he had career highs in points (18) and assists (15), while his three goals were one shy of his career high. He is Princeton's active leader in games played (94) and assists (35) and second in points (46).
JACOB'S LADDER
David Jacobs had 15 points (5g, 10a) as a freshman in 2022-23 over 32 games before climbing the points ladder last year and nearly becoming a point-per-game player as a sophomore last season with 24 points in 30 games. He already has three points (3a) from six games this season.
THE 'E' STREET SHUFFLE
Some sparks flew in E's crease Ethan Pearson made 50 saves and allowed just two goals in a 1-0-1 weekend at Yale and Brown, earning ECAC Goaltender of the Week honors. Pearson is 1-3-1 overall this season and boasts a GAA of 2.54 (#7 in ECAC and #38 in NCAA) and a save% of .898.
WAITING FOR A SUNNY DAY
Princeton fans have been waiting for the return of David Ma since the end of the 2022-23 season and returns to the defensive line for his junior season after missing all of last season as he dealt with an injury that limited him to just 35 games in his first two seasons . He had 7 points (2g, 5a) in 18 games in 21-22 before adding 4 assists in 17 games in 22-23. A puck-moving defenseman, Ma won a Clark Cup with the Chicago Steel in 2021 and played for Team USA at the 2019 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. He has three points (1g, 2a) in six games this season – scoring at Brown ( 11/16) for his first goal in 1,099 days dating back to 11/13/21 at LIU.
THE RISE
Already played six games this season Nick Marcianos career high in points has started to rise. He has three points (1g, 2a) in six games after totaling four points in his first 48 games.
MAN AT THE TOP
Jake Manfre is the man at the top of the Princeton rookie scoring race with 1-1-2 overall in six games. After recording an assist in his first collegiate game against Harvard (11/8) and scoring his first career goal in his third career game with a redirect at Yale (11/15).
