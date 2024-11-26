Sports
Missouri high school hockey player shot on his way home from a game in St. Louis
A St. Louis high school hockey player was shot Saturday as his father drove home from a game.
CBC junior Colin Brown was riding in a car with his father after a home game against Marquette. While driving in the northbound lane of Interstate 55, near Loughborough Avenue and Bates Street, a stray bullet struck the car and struck the 16-year-old.
His father, Calvin Brown, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Illinois State Police, continued to make his way to Broadway and Walnut Street in downtown St. Louis to get help from police and paramedics, according to the release. KSDK TV.
Colin Brown, called 'Brownie', was in critical, stable condition on Monday afternoon, the American newspaper said DAWG Nation Hockey Foundation.
CBC High School released a statement after the shooting.
We were saddened to hear of the senseless violence committed against our CBC brother, Colin Brown 26. We ask for prayers for Colin, his family and for the medical team overseeing his care and recovery. When faced with challenges, we as a Lasallian community draw our strength from each other. We will stand together and support Colin and his family during this difficult time. Men for tomorrow. Brothers for life.”
KMOV TV reported that the Sunday night game between Seckman and CBC was canceled.
The nonprofit DAWG Nation Hockey Foundation has a fundraising to help Brown's family. The foundation's board has approved a 3-for-1 matching program for every dollar donated, up to $2,500.
The O'Fallon Hockey Club also does one fundraising for the family.
St. Louis police urge anyone with information that could assist their investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
We know there are witnesses to what happened, and we need their eyewitness accounts to help us understand what happened, St. Louis Metro Police Department spokesman Mitch McCoy said. KTVI TV.
He said police believed the gunfire occurred in the southbound lane and that Colin Brown's vehicle happened to be hit.
Calvin Brown posted a message from the family to his Facebook page.
As a family and as a former law enforcement officer with over 28 years of experience, we believe that greater efforts are needed in the city of St. Louis and the surrounding region to support law enforcement and equip them with the necessary tools to combat such senseless crimes to combat. , violent gun crimes. Additionally, we would like to thank the hockey communities of St. Louis and Chicago for their overwhelming support during this difficult time. We especially appreciate the hockey communities of Affton, Affton Central States, CBC, O'Fallon Ice Hockey Club, the Southern Illinois Ice Hawks, the Central State Developmental Hockey League, Mid States Hockey and MVCHA.
