Bengals are bringing ping pong tables back to the locker room and players are loving them

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently on the outside looking in as the NFL calendar flips to December and seeding for the playoffs begin to take shape. But coach Zac Taylor may have a way to get his team playing great and becoming postseason relevant: No, not suddenly drafting two or three defensive studs to help the struggling defense. Bengalis are bringing back ping pong tables Ping pong. Like table tennis. Or paddle tennis. Or whatever you want to call it. “It's December football now and we want everyone to be at their best, everyone to have energy when they walk into the building,” Taylor told reporters this week. “That creates some competitiveness. That's about all.” Actually, that's not all. The ping-pong tables, and of course the games played on them, have been part of the Bengals' locker room in recent years. But they went missing this season when the club renovated the dressing room. Taylor told the team that they would be back before the bye and: voilà, They're back this week. Bengalis excited about ping pong So how does that help? 'It got everyone excited' said kicker Evan McPherson. “Some people might think it's stupid, but I think it helps because the vision of it is that you're playing with guys you might not always talk to. There's a lot of guys you might not have the opportunity to talk to. to talk to. “Everyone loves ping pong, so you might be playing against a guy or a guy you don't talk to much. I feel like the teams I've played on over the last three years have been really close. feeling that the games we play with each other have something to do with it.” Taylor is clearly aware that ping pong won't change a disappointing season. But the guy is a football coach and if it helps the football team in any way, he'll be for it. Interaction between players can't hurt “I just want guys to hang out with each other,” he said. “That's one way to do it.” I don't think about it too much, but this is a way to create some energy and get guys active. The Bengals need to activate some wins. They lost three of four games before their bye and find themselves in the third place in the AFC North and as the 10th seed in the AFC playoff race – with only seven seeds qualifying for the postseason. So something drastic has to happen for the Bengals to be relevant in the final six weeks of the season. So yeah, maybe ping pong makes for happier players. And happier players will play more. And playing more will give the Bengals some much-needed wins.

