UST takes gold double in table tennis tilt





THE UST Tiger and Lady Paddlers earned a gold double in the UAAP Season 87 Table Tennis Tournament on Tuesday, November 26 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay. Both the men's and women's teams dominated the elimination round 14-0 before winning their respective matchups in the finals. UST became the first program since DLSU in 2015 to win all four crowns as the junior team also completed a gold double in the high school division. The Tiger Paddlers defeated the Ateneo Blue Eagles in a 2-0 sweep, extending their win streak to 44 games and capturing their fifth consecutive championship. In last season's final replay, the Tiger Paddlers got past Ateneo in Game 1 with a 3-1 score. Season 87 MVP Eljay Tormis dominated Mahendra Cabrido, 11-6, 11-4, 11-13, in the first singles match. Alvin Sevilla then swept Victor de Asis, 11-8, 11-2, 11-9. Ateneo rebounded as the duo of Zhedrel Fresco and Wrency Abad defeated UST's Prince Garcia and Abraham Antivo in five sets, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9, 5-11, 11-3. It was Season 87 Rookie of the Year Joshua Manlapaz who sealed the match for the Tiger Paddlers with a victory over Andrew Uy, 12-10, 10-12, 11-6, 13-11. The Tiger Paddlers claimed their 31st title after a 3-1 win in the second match. In the first singles match, Tormis defeated De Asis in four sets, 8-11, 11-1, 11-5, 11-3. His MVP predecessor John Michael Castro continued UST's dominance with a sweep over Rod Andree Garcia (11-6, 11-8, 11-5) to clinch the tie. However, the UST tandem Antivo and Garcia failed to clinch the title after Fresco and Abad exacted revenge, 5-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-8, 4-11, to keep Ateneo alive. Tiger Paddler Sevilla came out on top, beating Cabrido in five sets, 3-11, 11-8, 11-8, 10-12, 11-5, to defend the crown UST men's team head coach Jackson Que praised his players' determination in achieving the historic five-peat. It was their will to win that pushed the team to dominate the season, the tactician said The Flame. The Espaa selection table tennis program will be in a rebuilding phase next season with the departure of key players Sevilla and Castro. On the other hand, the Lady Paddlers routed FEU Lady Tamaraws in a 2-0 sweep, regaining their first title since Season 82.

The Lady Paddlers outlasted the Lady Tamarraws 3-2 to win Game 1. Althea Gudes quickly defeated Mirriam Martinez 11-5, 11-5, 11-8 in the first singles match. However, Lady Tamaraw Aizel Rom escaped Janna Paculba in five sets, 8-11, 16-14, 11-4, 6-11, 11-3, to level the match. UST's pair of Kathlyn Gabisay and Leigh Villanueva succumbed to a close battle against FEU's duo of Krisha Reyes and Glieza Ampalid, 9-11, 11-8, 13-11, 6-11, 2-11, giving the latter a 2-1 advantage . Kaye Denise Encarnacion evened the match with a five-set victory against Shairah Gabisay, 11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 6-11, 11-6. Her sister Kaye Alliah Encarncaion then took the decision with an 11-6, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7, crucial victory against Ashly Sobrevilla in the decider. In the second match, UST made quick work of the FEU Lady Tamarraws, 3-0, to regain their 15th championship. UST's Encarnacion defeated Rom in five sets, 9-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-7, 14-12. In the second singles match, Gudes followed with a quick sweep of Martinez, 11-7, 11-2, 11-8. To top it all off, Gabisay joined forces with Corrine Cartera to boot Ampalid and Reyes in straight sets, 11-4, 11-7, 11-8. Because of their positivity and tenacity, we were able to make the game plan a reality, said UST Lady Paddlers head coach Lorinda Wadjad. F

