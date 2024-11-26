Sports
Black Caps vs England: Is New Zealand-England the most exciting cricket rivalry in the world?
When the series starts at Hagley Oval on Thursday, he will have a front-row seat as part of the commentary team for the entire summer of international cricket.
And even with so much recent history in the bank between the two sides, this time it promises to be just as good.
Things have become a lot more interesting lately, he told the newspaper Herald. Especially with Baz McCullum becoming the coach.
For me, that's what has changed everything in recent years. You have a New Zealander who changed the way English cricket is played.
They just never lived up to how good they should be. Now under Baz McCullum they can be free, they can play however they want.
They play the most exciting cricket in the world, there's no doubt about that. They will be a much bigger challenge than what the New Zealand cricket public seems to think.
Although the Black Caps don't have the prestige of Australia or India on paper, the results show that no team has given England more of a game.
At the 2015 Cricket World Cup, New Zealand's dominant eight-wicket win in Wellington resulted in a complete English rethink, with them lifting the trophy four years later after a draw against none other than the team that inspired them.
Former England captain Eoin Morgan even admitted that his side were not ashamed to emulate the New Zealand approach to the game, which inspired their success.
Last year, when New Zealand hosted a two-Test series, the Black Caps claimed perhaps the most dramatic win in their history, stealing a one-point win in the Basin Reserve after a follow-on.
As far as England is concerned, playing the Black Caps is a challenge they welcome every time. Given the two similarities, both in terms of circumstances and culture, trips to each other's countries are appreciated by both parties.
England batsman and newly crowned all-time top scorer Joe Root is currently on his fifth tour of New Zealand and has not seen his love for Aotearoa dimmed in any way.
We always enjoy playing New Zealand, Root said. It's a great group of guys who play the game in a really good way.
It is always one of the most fun tours. It's a great country, we like coming here.
Everywhere we go there is something special to visit, see and discover.
Not only is it a great cricket tour, it is a very hospitable country that always looks after us and welcomes us extremely well.
Former Black Caps captain McCullum isn't the only Kiwi influence on English cricket either.
Since his appointment in 2022, England, along with Kiwi-born captain Ben Stokes, have gone to a new level in the way they play test cricket.
Stokes, born in Christchurch but raised in England, has been a regular in his adopted home since his debut in 2013.
In 2019, Stokes was man-of-the-match in a World Cup final in which the Black Caps were denied the sport's biggest prize by a brutal boundary count-out, a tiebreak that had never been used before and will not be used again.
But while Stokes may not receive a warm welcome when he comes to bat on Kiwi soil, his impact as a character in New Zealand-England matches should not be overlooked.
It only adds to the drama, Wells continued. I like the way he plays, I like the way he leads.
I like a man who counter-punches, especially in test cricket. Baz McCullum was great at that.
Test cricket counter-punchers, to have those guys on your side, when it feels like the opposition has their foot on their throat, suddenly five overs later you're on top and they start to worry?
It's great to have in test cricket.
The Alternative Commentary Collective is bringing Black Caps into every home this summer. Listen to live commentary here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/cricket/black-caps/black-caps-v-england-is-new-zealand-england-the-most-exciting-cricket-rivalry-in-the-world/TIMI7R7VBVEGBOPEIYP5YAP44M/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Did the opioid epidemic fuel Donald Trump's return to the White House?
- Hasto says Jokowi orders criminalization of Anies regarding Formula E, Pasbata: there must be evidence
- Russia expels British diplomat on spying charges | Russia
- China sends planes against US military plane
- Ivy League announces Football All-Ivy, Special Teams Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year
- Urgent: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits the Japanese city of Ishikawa
- Terrorists target India to get 'muh tod jawab': PM Modi 11/26 | News from India
- Live Updates: News on Trump's presidential transition
- Former CHP leader Kldarolu faces retrial over testimony
- Stop being a clown! PETA clowns urge government to end all animal experiments – Media Center
- Black Caps vs England: Is New Zealand-England the most exciting cricket rivalry in the world?
- Thousands defy Pakistani police in support of Imran Khan BBC News