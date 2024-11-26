Black Caps vs England: Is New Zealand-England the most exciting cricket rivalry in the world?

When the series starts at Hagley Oval on Thursday, he will have a front-row seat as part of the commentary team for the entire summer of international cricket.

And even with so much recent history in the bank between the two sides, this time it promises to be just as good.

Things have become a lot more interesting lately, he told the newspaper Herald. Especially with Baz McCullum becoming the coach.

For me, that's what has changed everything in recent years. You have a New Zealander who changed the way English cricket is played.

They just never lived up to how good they should be. Now under Baz McCullum they can be free, they can play however they want.

They play the most exciting cricket in the world, there's no doubt about that. They will be a much bigger challenge than what the New Zealand cricket public seems to think.

Although the Black Caps don't have the prestige of Australia or India on paper, the results show that no team has given England more of a game.

At the 2015 Cricket World Cup, New Zealand's dominant eight-wicket win in Wellington resulted in a complete English rethink, with them lifting the trophy four years later after a draw against none other than the team that inspired them.

Former England captain Eoin Morgan even admitted that his side were not ashamed to emulate the New Zealand approach to the game, which inspired their success.

Last year, when New Zealand hosted a two-Test series, the Black Caps claimed perhaps the most dramatic win in their history, stealing a one-point win in the Basin Reserve after a follow-on.

As far as England is concerned, playing the Black Caps is a challenge they welcome every time. Given the two similarities, both in terms of circumstances and culture, trips to each other's countries are appreciated by both parties.

England batsman and newly crowned all-time top scorer Joe Root is currently on his fifth tour of New Zealand and has not seen his love for Aotearoa dimmed in any way.

We always enjoy playing New Zealand, Root said. It's a great group of guys who play the game in a really good way.

It is always one of the most fun tours. It's a great country, we like coming here.

England's Joe Root talks to team coach Brendon McCullum during a practice session in India. Photo / AP

Everywhere we go there is something special to visit, see and discover.

Not only is it a great cricket tour, it is a very hospitable country that always looks after us and welcomes us extremely well.

Former Black Caps captain McCullum isn't the only Kiwi influence on English cricket either.

Since his appointment in 2022, England, along with Kiwi-born captain Ben Stokes, have gone to a new level in the way they play test cricket.

Stokes, born in Christchurch but raised in England, has been a regular in his adopted home since his debut in 2013.

In 2019, Stokes was man-of-the-match in a World Cup final in which the Black Caps were denied the sport's biggest prize by a brutal boundary count-out, a tiebreak that had never been used before and will not be used again.

But while Stokes may not receive a warm welcome when he comes to bat on Kiwi soil, his impact as a character in New Zealand-England matches should not be overlooked.

It only adds to the drama, Wells continued. I like the way he plays, I like the way he leads.

I like a man who counter-punches, especially in test cricket. Baz McCullum was great at that.

Test cricket counter-punchers, to have those guys on your side, when it feels like the opposition has their foot on their throat, suddenly five overs later you're on top and they start to worry?

It's great to have in test cricket.

