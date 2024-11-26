Ivy League announces Football All-Ivy, Special Teams Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year





PRINCETON, NJ The Ivy League announced its All-Ivy football teams Tuesday afternoon, as well as the Special Teams Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Brown running back Matt Childs earned the league's Rookie of the Year honors after leading the Bears in rushing yards and scrimmage yards for an offense that averaged more than 25 points per game. The Medway, Massachusetts native played in nine games during the season, totaling 361 rushing yards, 384 receiving yards and four total touchdowns. Childs had a season-high 101 receiving yards with a touchdown against Harvard. Dartmouth kicker Owen Zalc was named Special Teams Player of the Year and played an integral role in leading the Big Green to an 8-2 record. The sophomore from Cary, N.C., led the Ivy League with 74 points, making all 35 extra point attempts and converting 13 of 17 field goal attempts, including a 54-yard kick against Harvard, tied for the longest kick in Ivy history League. Harvard led the way with a total of eleven All-Ivy First and Second Team selections, followed by Columbia and Penn with nine First and Second Team selections each. Dartmouth led all League schools with nine All-Ivy First Team honors. Penn running back Malachi Hosley was a unanimous selection to the All-Ivy Offense First Team, while Dartmouth defensive lineman Josiah Green, Harvard linebacker Mitchell Gonser and Columbia defensive end Hayden McDonald were all unanimous selections to the First Team Defense. Zalc was unanimously selected as a member of the First Team Special Team. The 2024 Asa S. Bushnell Cup Presentation, honoring the Ivy League Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, will take place on Monday, December 16 in the iconic Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York. The Coaching Staff of the Year will also be announced during the event. The Bushnell Cup finalists will be announced on Tuesday, December 3. Additionally, one student-athlete from each institution was recognized for their efforts in the classroom and on the field as a member of the 2024 Ivy League Football Academic All-Ivy team. BruinenCaleb MoorheadColumbiasPat ColicchioCornellsJack powersDartmouthsAdele's dress,HarvardsDominic Young SmithPennsAlbert JangPrincetonsColin Taylor and that of YaleJack Michaelik were each named to the team. SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR Owen Zalc, Dartmouth (So., K) Rookie of the Year Matt Childs, Brown (Fr., RB) FIRST TEAM ALL-IVY^

OFFENCE Jack Connolly, Brown (5th, OL)

Kyle Brown, Dartmouth (5th, OL)

Delby Lemieux, Dartmouth (Jr., OL)

Michael Entwistle, Harvard (Sr., OL)

Netinho Olivieri, Penn (Jr., OL)

Michael Bennett, Yale (Jr., OL)

Jameson Wang, Cornell (Sr., QB)

Q Jones, Dartmouth (Sr., RB)

*Malachi Hosley, Penn (So., RB)

Bryson Canty, Columbia (Sr., WR)

Cooper Barkate, Harvard (Jr., WR)

David Pantelis, Yale (Sr., WR)

Chris Corbo, Dartmouth (Jr., TE)

DEFENSE Ben Corniello, Columbia (Sr., DL)

Ejike Adele, Dartmouth (Sr., DL)

*Josiah Green, Dartmouth (Sr., DL)

Jacob Psyk, Harvard (Sr., DL)

Ejiroghene Forward, Yale (Jr., DL)

Luke Banbury, Cornell (Sr., LB)

Braden Mullen, Dartmouth (Sr., LB)

*Mitchell Gonser, Harvard (Sr., LB)

Abu Kamara, Yale (So., LB)

*Hayden McDonald, Columbia (Sr., DB)

Jordan Washington, Dartmouth (Sr., DB)

Ty Bartrum, Harvard (Jr., DB)

Shiloh Means, Penn (Sr., DB)

SPECIAL TEAMS *Owen Zalc, Dartmouth (So., K)

Albert Jang, Penn (Sr., P)

Scott Woods II, Harvard (Sr., RS)

SECOND TEAM ALL-IVY^

OFFENCE John Iannuzzi, Columbia (Sr., OL)

Noah Jordan, Columbia (Jr., OL)

Jack Powers, Cornell (Sr., OL)

Austin Gentle, Harvard (Sr., OL)

Will Bergin, Penn (Sr., OL)

Tommy Matheson, Princeton (Sr., OL)

Jaden Craig, Harvard (Jr., QB)

Joey Giorgi, Columbia (Sr., RB)

Charles DePrima, Harvard (Sr., ATH)

Josh Pitsenberger, Yale (Jr., RB)

Samuel Musungu, Cornell (So., WR)

Jared Richardson, Penn (Jr., WR)

Seamus Gilmartin, Harvard (So., TE) DEFENSE Kyle Philbin, Brown (Sr., DL)

Tyler Huenemann, Harvard (Sr., DL)

Carter Janki, Penn (Jr., DL)

Jack DelGarbino, Princeton (Sr., DL)

Tamatoa McDonough, Yale (Sr., DL)

Anthony Roussos, Columbia (Sr., LB)

Jack Smiechowski, Columbia (Jr., LB)

John Lista, Penn (Jr., LB)

Marco Scarano, Princeton (Jr., LB)

Elias Archie, Brown (Jr., DB)

Damien Henderson, Harvard (So., DB)

Nasir Hill, Princeton (Jr., DB)

Osize Daniyan, Yale (So., DB) SPECIAL TEAMS Christopher Maron, Brown (Sr., K)

Will Hughes, Columbia (Sr., P)

Julien Stokes, Penn (Sr., RS)

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-IVY

OFFENCE Hayden Bozich, Brown (Jr., OL)

Nick Marinaro, Dartmouth (Sr., OL)

Nick Hilliard, Princeton (Sr., OL)

Connor Smith, Yale (Sr., OL)

Jake Willcox, Brown (5th, QB)

Grant Jordan, Yale (Sr., QB)

Xaviah Bascon, Harvard (So., RB)

John Volker, Princeton (Sr., RB)

Paxton Scott, Dartmouth (5th, WR)

Scott Woods II, Harvard (Sr., WR)

Braden Dougherty, Columbia (So., TE)

Ryder Kurtz, Cornell (So., TE) DEFENSE Pat Passalacqua, Columbia (Sr., DL)

Derrell Porter, Dartmouth (Sr., DL)

Alvin Gulley, Yale (Sr., DL)

Caleb Moorhead, Brown (Sr., LB)

Danny Cronin, Dartmouth (5th, LB)

Micah Green, Dartmouth (Sr., LB)

Eric Little, Harvard (Sr., LB)

Jack Fairman, Penn (Sr., LB)

Chase Christopher, Princeton (So., LB)

Aaron Brebnor, Columbia (Sr., DB)

Carter McCray, Columbia (Fy., DB)

Carter McFadden, Columbia (Sr., DB)

Damon Barnes, Cornell (Sr., DB)

Sean Williams, Dartmouth (Jr., DB)

Gavin Shipman, Harvard (Sr., DB) SPECIAL TEAMS Alan Zhao, Cornell (So., K)

Jeffrey Sexton, Princeton (Sr., K)

Sebastian Tasko, Harvard (Sr., P)

Brady Clark, Princeton (So., P)

AJ Barber, Princeton (Sr., RS) *Unanimous selection | ^ Team expanded due to draw

