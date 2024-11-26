Grand Forks Herald 12 to watch in high school hockey – Grand Forks Herald





GRAND FORKS The battle for the Gambucci Cup between East Grand Forks, Grand Forks Red River and Grand Forks Central should be another exciting race this season. The Roughriders defeated the Knights in the North Dakota state championship a year ago and return as the two favorites in the North Dakota preseason polls, while the Green Wave turned heads as the Minnesota Class A preseason favorite. The returning local talent was reflected in the Herald's 12 to watch for the 2024-2025 season. Players were selected from the Herald's coverage area of ​​northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Players are listed in alphabetical order. Spencer Anderson, Thief River Falls: The only 15-year-old, the third team pick out of Section 8A, is the Prowlers' biggest attacking threat with 17 goals and 15 assists last season. Cole Bies, EGF Senior High: The Section 8A second-team senior defenseman scored four goals and six assists last season. Prior Lake goalie Trevor Boschee (1) deflects a shot from East Grand Forks defenseman Cole Bies (2) during the first period Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato. Jason Wachter / The ice rink live Jason Wachter / The ice rink live Mack Blue, GF Central: The senior all-EDC pick is Central's returning leading scorer. He led the Knights with 17 goals a year ago and was second in points with 40. Grand Forks Central's Mack Blue scores on East Grand Forks goalie Ryan Rockstad in January 2024 at Purpur Arena. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald Rylan Bydal, GF Red River: The all-state forward is Red River's returning leading scorer after tallying 50 points a year ago. He scored 22 goals and 28 assists. Brody Forsberg, Devils Lake: The senior returning all-state goalie finished last season with a 91.5 save percentage and a 3.28 goals-against average. Jake Halvorson, Reed: The 6-foot-4 forward increased his sophomore production from 16 goals and 40 points to 29 goals and 59 points as a junior last year. He was also a strong scorer in the Upper Midwest Elite League this fall. Broden Hontvet, Warroad: The 6-foot-1 defenseman was a Section 8A third-team selection last year after scoring six goals and adding 27 assists. Taven James, Warroad: The senior forward will be asked to carry a scoring load for the Warriors as he returns from a year ago with 22 goals and 39 assists. St. Cloud Cathedral's John Hirschfeld (6) tries to keep the puck away from Warroad's Taven James (15) during a non-conference boys hockey game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud. Andy Rennecke / St. Cloud LIVE Finn Lockwood, GF Central: The senior all-state defenseman had two goals and eight assists to help Central go 22-4 last season. Tyson Ulmer, GF Red River: The senior was an all-EDC choice last season after scoring 15 goals and adding 13 assists as Red River won the state championship. Red River forward Tyson Ulmer, top, reacts after scoring a goal against Grand Forks Central goaltender Jaxon Washburn, 35, in the second period of the annual “Stick It To Cancer” boys hockey game at Purpur Arena in Grand Forks on Friday December 16, 2022. Nick Nelson/Grand Forks Herald Jace Van Eps, EGF Senior High: The senior forward scored twelve goals and added thirteen assists last season. Hunter Varnson, EGF Senior High: The senior forward is the Green Wave's top scorer last season with twelve goals and fifteen assists. Green Wave forward Hunter Varnson (17) and Red River's Carter Sproule (21) face off in the second period of a boys hockey game at the East Grand Forks Civic Center on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Nick Nelson/Grand Forks Herald

Miller has been covering sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022. His primary focus is UND football, but he also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps. He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, [email protected] or on Twitter at @tommillergf.

