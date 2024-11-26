For Agassi, pickleball was a turning point. A new journey full of passion and joy. These limited edition Agassi x JOOLA paddles represent his transition into the sport and the impact we want to make together globally.

The paddle is made for YOU. The community that we and Agassi call home. Whether you want to go pro or take to the court for the first time, this paddle is the perfect companion, keepsake and reminder of why you choose pickleball.

Agassi x JOOLA Limited Edition paddle: The limited edition Agassi x JOOLA paddle has arrived! Borrowing its shape and technology from the Hyperion 3S, this paddle is designed to play the same every time you step on the court. This paddle is a unique item and is only available in limited editions. One hundred randomly selected customers will receive the paddle in the signature edition signed by the man himself, Andre Agassi! A portion of the proceeds from paddle sales will benefit Steffi Graf's Charity: Children for Tomorrow. UPA-A certified.

Limited-edition Agassi x Joola Paddle collaboration

100 signed and authentic paddles*

*Signature Edition Paddles are selected and shipped at random

Part of the proceeds will go to Steffi Graf's Charity Children for Tomorrow

\N \n\n “,”arrowCustomColor”:#000000″,”arrowIconSize”:{“desktop”:24,”mobile”:32},”arrowButtonSize”:{“desktop”:{“shapeValue”:1/1″ , shapeLinked”:t rue,”width”:32px”, “height”:32px”, “padding”:{“linked”:true}},”mobile”:{“shapeValue”: true,”width”:32px”, “height”:32px “,”padding”:{“top”:auto”, “bottom”: auto”, left “auto”, “right”: auto”, type “custom”, “linked” :true},”shape”:”,”customShapeValue”:”gap”}},”arrowBackgroundColor”:transparent”, “arrowBorder”:{“desktop”:{“borderType” none”, “border”: none”, “borderWidth”: 1px”, “width”: 1px 1px 1px 1px”,”isCustom”:false}},”roundedArrow”:{“desktop”:{“radiusType”:small”}},”arrowGapToEachSide”:2″,”showWhenHover”:false,”rtl”:false ,” autoplay”:false,”autoplayTimeout”:2,”pauseOnHover”:true,”runPre view”:false,”enableDrag”:{“desktop”:false,”mobile”:true},”loop”:{“desktop”:false,”mobile”:true},”animationMode”:ease-in-out “,”background”:{“desktop”:{“type”:color”, “color”:transparent”, “image”:{” src”:”, “width”:0,”height”:0},”size”:cover”, “position”:{“x”:50,”y”:50},”repeat”: no-repeat”,”attachment: scroll”}},”label”:true},”styles”:{“fullWidth”:{“desktop”:false,”tablet”:false,”mobile”:fal se},”sizeSetting”:{“desktop”:{“shapeLinked”:false,”width”:default”,”height”:auto”}},”playSpeed”:500″, “align”:{ “desktop” :center”},”borderContent”:{“borderType: none”, “border”: none”, “width”:1px 1px 1px 1px”, “position”:all”, “borderWidth”:1px”, “color”:#121212″, “isCustom”:true},”roundedContent”:{“radiusType: “none”},” hasActiveShadow”:false,”carouselShadow” :{“type”: shadow-1″, “distance”:4px”, “blur”:12px”, “spread”:0px”, “color”:#121212″, “angle”:90 },”space”:{“desktop”:16}},”isHiddenArrowWhenDisabled”:true}” style=”–jc:center”>





Limited-edition Agassi x Joola Paddle collaboration





100 signed and authentic paddles*


*Signature Edition Paddles are selected and shipped at random





Part of the proceeds will go to Steffi Graf's Charity Children for Tomorrow


Read about the start of our gaming-changing collaboration with Andre Agassi.

The Agassi x Joola line will launch in early 2025