Men's tennis releases spring 2025 schedule





Robert Gregg



FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Arkansas tennis head coach Jay Udwadia has announced the team's 2025 spring schedule. The Razorbacks will play 30 dual matches, 15 of which will be in Fayetteville at the Billingsley Tennis Center. The schedule features 17 games against 2024 NCAA Tournament teams and the Hogs will face nine top-25 opponents featured in the final ITA team rankings from last season. FULL SCHEDULE For the second straight season, Arkansas opens the spring on the road for two games in Hawaii against the Rainbow Warriors on Jan. 9 and 10. The Razorbacks return to Fayetteville to host Incarnate Word for their home opener on January 17. a doubleheader on Jan. 19 against Tulsa and Oral Roberts. The team then travels to Austin, Texas, for the ITA Kickoff Weekend, hosted by the University of Texas. The Hogs play Georgia Tech on Jan. 25 and either Texas or Rice on Jan. 26. The Razorbacks will host Nebraska on Jan. 31 to close out the month before another doubleheader against Wichita State and Lamar on Feb. 2. The team will once again hit the road for three games in the Volunteer State against Memphis (Feb. 7), MTSU (Feb. 9) and Tennessee State (Jan. 9). If the Hogs make it past the ITA Kickoff Weekend, the team will compete in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships from February 14-18. The Razorbacks will host Ole Miss to open SEC play on February 22 before traveling to Norman, Oklahoma, to take on one of the newest additions to the league in Oklahoma on February 24. Arkansas then returns to Billingsley Tennis Center for a four-match series. match homestand, starting with a clash against Texas A&M on February 28, along with a doubleheader against Tennessee and Southern Miss on March 2. The team will take on Alabama on February 8. to exit the homestand. The Hogs hit the road the following weekend for a pair of games against South Carolina (March 13) and Florida (March 15) before returning home to take on Texas on March 21 and Georgia on March 23. then travels to play Mississippi State (March 27) before a doubleheader against Auburn and Alabama State (March 29) to close the month. Arkansas concludes their home stretch with a game against LSU on April 3, ahead of three consecutive road games to end the regular season. The Hogs face Vanderbilt on April 10, followed by a doubleheader against Kentucky and Xavier on April 12. South Carolina will host the 2025 SEC Tournament, scheduled for April 16-20. The Razorbacks are coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021 and finished the season ranked No. 31, the highest year-end team ranking since 2016. The team recorded the most wins in a season since 1986 (21) and achieved a streak of five straight wins over ranked opponents, the longest streak since 1985.

