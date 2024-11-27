Sports
From tennis glory to daily struggle
Juan Martin del Potro played his last match of his career in Buenos Aires in February 2022. After almost three years, the Argentinian returned to the court, competing in front of the home fans for the last time before ending his tennis journey after numerous setbacks.
The 2009 US Open winner finished the 2018 season in the top 5 for the first time since 2013. Juan Martin claimed his first Masters 1000 trophy in Indian Wells and competed in the US Open final, where he gave everything, except for his great class. friend Novak Djokovic.
Two knee injuries and four surgeries!
A few weeks later, Juan Martin suffered a broken right kneecap against Borna Coric in Shanghai. He stayed away from the court until February 2019 and lost his rhythm. The Argentinian had another terrible stroke of luck at Queen's, beating Denis Shapovalov but injuring his knee again.
This ended his career and began a terrible series of operations and setbacks that prevented him from living a normal life! Del Potro underwent surgery in Barcelona a few days later, hoping to embrace a new recovery process and prolong his career.
However, things didn't go the way he wanted and he needed two more operations in January and August 2020. Looking for long-term solutions, Juan Martin underwent a fourth knee operation in Chicago in March 2021, as he wanted to recover and compete in the Olympic Games. in Tokyo.
Despite all efforts, there were no signs of improvement and the great Argentinian entered the 2022 Buenos Aires Open to end his career. He lost to his compatriot Federico Delbonis, cried before the last match and said goodbye to his beloved sport.
The chills!
The tears of Juan Martin Del Potro and the tribute of the Argentine supporters, 2 years ago, on February 9, 2022, before the last match of his career, at the Buenos Aires tournament. 😍pic.twitter.com/zhawdHxvvN
— Tennis Legend (@TennisLegende) February 9, 2024
The Untold Struggles of Juan Martin – A Journey Through Pain and Perseverance
Del Potro has experienced many difficult moments since his last professional match! He talked about his struggles, explaining his daily life and the many challenging moments he faced.
Instead of battling his rivals on the field, del Potro has faced a much more personal opponent: a body that refused to heal, even after years of surgeries and treatments. Juan Martin's final match was especially important because it highlighted his efforts to cope with the excruciating pain that had become his constant companion.
He wanted to put aside the constant questions about his recovery and find a piece. He boarded a plane to Switzerland and underwent his fifth knee surgery, still dreaming of playing competitive tennis again. The final operation marked the beginning of a new chapter in his struggle.
Juan Martin spent two and a half months in rehabilitation in a small town near Basel. However, doctors suggested the sixth operation, and del Potro traveled to the US to recover. The former world No. 3 endured countless treatments, more than 100 injections, nerve burns and tendon blocks!
Your champion and number two of 2018.
Congratulations @DjokerNole & @delpotrojuan!https://t.co/3geRmZNXkq#USOpen pic.twitter.com/tyvkIlgmJU
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2018
The predictions after the first operation in 2019 were optimistic. However, Juan Martin cannot yet enjoy daily activities without feeling excruciating pain while climbing stairs, turning over in bed, getting up or walking! Del Potro's life revolves around sports, which makes his situation even more challenging.
The Argentinian cannot compete against his friends on a football or paddle court, sitting on the sidelines watching or filming. Despite his unwavering determination, the endless cycle of surgeries and disappointments tested his mental strength, with knee problems overwhelming him.
What no tennis fan knew: Juan Martin is at a crossroads of difficult decisions and uncertainty! Ruling out one option after another, doctors have suggested a knee replacement to improve his quality of life.
Yet they have differing opinions on when he should embrace a prosthesis, with one doctor suggesting immediate intervention and the other waiting until he turns 50! The Argentinian, born in 1988, therefore faces a huge dilemma.
However, he doesn't like the possibility of living with this pain for another fifteen years and instead seeks relief. Juan Martin's daily routine involves taking up to eight pills to control pain, inflammation and anxiety. Still, he would like to find a long-term solution to his problem, giving up tennis and seeking a normal life without pain.
Del Potro shared his story to reach people facing similar or different challenges. His emotional message reveals the human side of a warrior who faced adversity with courage and resilience. The story of Juan Martin del Potro is a testament to the complexity of life after sports.
It reminds us that even the strongest among us have limits and that pursuing physical and emotional healing takes much more than just determination. For del Potro, the battle continues every day. He gave up the sport he loves to seek an injury-free life with inner peace.
