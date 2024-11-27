NHL personality Paul Bissonnette attacked by a group at a Scottsdale restaurant: Took some, gave more





Popular hockey podcaster, host and former NHL player Paul Bissonnette was taken to a hospital on Sunday after being attacked by several men at a family restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz. In a three-minute video posted on XBissonnette said the altercation inside and outside of Houston's restaurant occurred after he observed a group of guests causing problems with the restaurant manager. Bissonnette, 39, said he regularly came to eat at the establishment and tried to intervene after a member of the group grabbed the manager. You could tell he was a little shocked, surprised and bewildered, Bissonnette said. It's a family restaurant. I don't think there was anyone in there that could possibly help him. I went over, I just grabbed the arm of the boy who was sitting on him. I said, sir, if you continue to harass and abuse the staff, you will be in trouble. And then they just started throwing, so it escalated extremely quickly. Bissonnette said he fought seven people in total. According to Scottsdale police, all six men were charged with disorderly conduct and five with assault. Police confirmed Bissonnette's story in a statement The athletic, which detailed an altercation that escalated to the men attacking Paul Bissonnette both inside and outside the restaurant. According to Bissonnette, that group knocked the former NHL tough guy to the ground a few times, but he did not lose consciousness. He thanked the police and hospital staff for their quick response and care. Everything's fine, guys, Bissonnette said. It sucks. I got kicked in the face a few times, but it could have been a lot worse. Bissonnette is part of the Spittin Chiclets podcast and described his experiences in an episode coming out Tuesday. He is also a panelist on TNT's national television coverage and indicated he would be in the studio for Wednesday's doubleheader. The veteran of 202 NHL games with Pittsburgh and Phoenix was clearly shaken by the altercation with a group of men he thought were playing golf earlier in the day. Just bad guys, Bissonnette said. Way too drunk, and I don't know what else they had in their system. Yeah, I'm very, very angry with these guys and I actually want their names to be there and for them to foot the bill. Just unacceptable behavior in a family restaurant just because they couldn't get another cocktail and didn't want to hear No for an answer. Police have not identified those arrested. As frightening as the situation was, Bissonnette felt he could hold his own in an outnumbered situation. “I took some,” he said. Gave more. Required reading (Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images before the match)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5948580/2024/11/25/paul-bissonnette-nhl-assault-group/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos