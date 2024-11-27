Congratulations, Georgia Football, you're locked into the SEC championship game against either Texas or Texas A&M.

You are one of two top teams in the conference that have won six of the last nine league titles.

Woohoo. College Football Playoff, here comes the Dawgs!

Probably. Almost certainly, right?

A 10-3 team that lost in the championship game wouldn't be left out of the 12-team playoffs, right?

Please notify CFP Selection Chairman Warde Manuel.

We're not going to speculate on what will happen, but we have a lot of value for the teams that make a championship run, Manuel, Michigan's athletic director, told ESPN's Rece Davis on the weekly Top 25 rankings show last Tuesday. That says a lot, playing twelve games in a season. Making your championship game is a very valuable data point.

First, Georgia has business to take care of against Georgia Tech on Saturday. Okay, it really doesn't, but I don't want to take the risk.

Losing to the 19-point underdog Yellow Jackets and the Bulldogs can still earn the SEC's automatic first-round bye and a trip to the Sugar Bowl with a win in Atlanta on Dec. 7 in a 4 p.m. game.

Smael Mondon knew it was a possibility for Georgia to land in the SEC championship game, but couldn't expect the Bulldogs to qualify. They did this after Saturday night's disruptions in the competition.

“I just didn't really think it would happen,” the senior inside linebacker said. I woke up in the middle of the night. I guess I couldn't really go to sleep. I picked up my phone and then saw it. I was surprised, but also very excited.

UGA students received emails Monday morning about SEC championship tickets for $80.

It's a great honor to play in the SEC championship game, coach Kirby Smart said Monday after initially saying he was focused on Georgia Tech. It's probably one of the biggest events in all of sports because the games you play in are great matchups, but at this point we don't even know who that is, and I don't care.

According to ESPN SP+, Georgia has a 95 percent win probability against the 7-4 Yellow Jackets.

Beating Georgia Tech likely punches a playoff ticket for Georgia after the belly flops Saturday Ole ma'am (in Florida), Alabama (in Oklahoma) and Texas AM (in Auburn).

After all, Georgia has victories over the other SEC teams considered in the 12-team bracket before this weekend: Texas and Tennessee.

Georgia has a 91 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN, and a 92 percent chance of getting in, according to the Athletic.

The Bulldogs also have a win over Clemson, a team ranked in the top 20.

Oregon and Alabama have three top 25 wins, but the Crimson floods 24-3 faceplant to the Soon probably took out the 8-3 Tide.

The Bulldogs won't have to face a Crimson Tide team in Atlanta that it lost to in September, nor a program to which it lost in the SEC championship game in 2018, 2021 and 2023 under Nick Saban.

Georgia heads to the SEC championship game without an 8-0 or 7-1 record for the first time since the 2005 Bulldogs were 6-2 and won the title by beating LSU. That says something about the gauntlet of a schedule the Bulldogs were faced with this year.

LSU in 2022 and Florida in 2016 went with a 6-2 record and South Carolina in 2010 went 5-3. They all lost.

Tennessee and LSU played with 6-2 records in 2007.

Georgia players said Georgia Tech is the job.

Offensive guard Dylan Fairchild used a proverb to put it into perspective: You can't eat an elephant in one sitting. You have to eat it piece by piece.