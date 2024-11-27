Whitmire falls short to Landrum in the Upper State Girls Tennis Championship





LANDRUM, S.C. – The Whitmire girls varsity tennis team did what many thought they couldn't do and reached the Upper State Championship. They traveled to Landrum High School on Wednesday, November 13 to take on the female Cardinals in the championship game. They fell short, losing 4–1 and finishing second. It was a cold evening, but it didn't stop the lady Wolverines from pushing the lady Cardinals to their limits. Makeena Moss-Jenkins was the only one to win her singles match. The other four young ladies fought hard, but came up short in their singles matches. The lady Wolverines were the only 1A team to make the Final Four for the Upper State Championship. “I am so proud of the fight and strength our entire team showed after playing three games in a row this week. This is the most improved team I have coached. They have worked so hard this year and shown tremendous growth. They exceeded all expectations and reached the Upper State Championship. While we didn't win overall, it was truly the icing on the cake for an INCREDIBLE season,” said Wolverines head coach Bethany Crumpton. Final results: #1 I. Taylor (L) d. Kenleigh Epps (W) – 7-5, 6-1 #2 E. Burnett (L) d. Ariana Jenkins (W) – 6-1, 7-5 #3 Makenna Moss-Jenkins (W) p. A. Leonard (L)- 6-2, 3-6, (10-8) #4 O. DiNicola (L) d. Brantlee Roche (W) – 3-6, 6-2 (10-5) #5 A. Campbell (L) d. Natalie Harris (F) – 6-2, 6-0 Congratulations to Lady Wolverines for a great season! Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or at X @TheNBOnews

