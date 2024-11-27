India registers huge win over Australia after Travis Head only delays the inevitable | Cricket

It's funny to watch a day of Test cricket where nothing matters. Not that every day of cricket Real It matters, if we're honest, but a day where the game doesn't even make a difference within the match itself. India in Perth on Monday needed 522 runs and two days of bowling to take seven wickets on a pitch that was already showing patchy bounce. The wickets would fall and the match would end regardless of the configuration. Travis Head hitting 89 runs and Mitchell Marsh launching a couple of sixes on his way to 47 was great fun but didn't change the calculus in the slightest.

Usman Khawaja was the only player with the pedigree to bat a day and a half late in a match, but he immediately fell on a pull without measuring the bounce. Steve Smith is considered in the same category but has always had a mediocre record as a last batsman, even during his godly years 70% of his career runs came in the team's first innings. This time he was out for 17. The lower order couldn't muster much, and as in the first innings, keeper Alex Carey looked the most controlled and confident ahead of his specialist batting colleagues. He was last bowled out for 36 and his team went down by 295 runs.

Australia has suffered some brutal abuse and change over the past decade. They come easily to mind and need nothing but the name of the land to bring back the memories. In general, however, they were matches where the other team was always on top. In Trent Bridge 2015 or Hobart 2016, Australia's batting was immediately overthrown, and was henceforth doomed to trail in the match. Johannesburg in 2018 saw South Africa score hugely in their first innings. A series of beatings in India saw Australia earn around 200 and India 500 in response. Cape Town caused Australia to collapse from a winning position in 2011, but at least that game was not far from the end.

This batting feels different because after first bowling Australia was right at the top. South Africa at the Waca in 2016 comes closest, but even then the visitors managed a fairly decent 242. This summer the visitors were all looking for 150 within two sessions on day one. The autopsy that writes off this Australian team as destined for the scrap heap will undermine the quality of that performance. It was as good as fast bowling in tandem, backed by brilliant fielding. The subsequent strike ruined the effect, but should not diminish the effort.

Virat Kohli shakes hands with Australian Josh Hazlewood at the end of the match. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

But in the end it was a bizarre surrender from a position with such a lead. An overseas team is not supposed to come back from 150 all out in their first match of a series, let alone to the extent of taking a first innings lead. Then to a level where they batted for almost three sessions without losing a wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul became the sixth opening pair to ever score a double century stand on tour in Australia.

The scraping in the mud that followed, six wickets in the best part of two days, would have hurt all the more because the Australians were not just toiling but confused. Being behind from the first minute is sometimes a sport, you can work with it. But in this variation, as session after session of Indian percussion passed by, the expressions on the faces seemed to keep saying: How on earth did this happen?

How to deal with that question is what comes next. In the current Australian camp it is all about staying calm and not overreacting to bad results; they did so with some success after two heavy losses in India last year. The wider public will be far less optimistic, with plenty of agitation for change for Adelaide in the manner you'd expect after a humiliating defeat. How it happened will be the first question leading to how we can prevent it from happening again.

And while Australians worry or ponder or invoke talkback lines to vent, for India this is a landmark Test match result in a country that had never had success in the Indian series until 2018, and nothing else since 2019 then saw. Their last two Test tours of Australia have produced heartbreakers in Adelaide and Brisbane, and two excellent professional victories in Melbourne. They have never produced such an absolute thrashing, the kind of victory that can throw an enemy camp into disarray.

India have a young opener with seemingly limitless skills, an experienced middle-order champion, a wicketkeeper whose comeback to the game is a miracle even after some of the innings he plays, the best fast bowler in the world, and a supporting cast of high class in both departments. They didn't bother picking two of the greatest spinners in their history and didn't have to suffer for that choice. They have other serious players to bring back for the second Test, including their regular captain. One performance doesn't guarantee the next, especially when ten days pass, but by watching a vanishingly rare three in a row tour Australia, this team has given itself the best possible start.