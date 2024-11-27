Sports
Monmouth's Robertson, UNH's Silver Headline 2024 CAA Football All-Conference Awards
Monmouth's Robertson, UNH's Silver Headline 2024 CAA Football All-Conference Awards
2024 CAA Football Postseason Awards Release (PDF)
RICHMOND, Va. (November 26, 2024) CAA Football announced the winners of its 2024 postseason awards on Tuesday, headlined by Monmouth senior quarterback Derek Robertson earning Offensive Player of the Year honors and New Hampshire's senior defensive end Josiah Silver selected as the conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
Other major award recipients included Stony Brooks Billy Cosch as CAA Coach of the Year, Elon senior wide receiver/kick returner Chandler Brayboy as Special Teams Player of the Year, Villanova freshman running back David Avit as Offensive Rookie of the Year and freshman safety at Richmond Matthew Traynor as Defensive Rookie of the Year. Elon junior safety Caleb Curtain was honored with the Chuck Boone Leadership and Excellence Award. CAA Football's all-conference awards are voted on by the league's head coaches.
Robertson turned in a record-setting season behind the wheel of Monmouth's high-powered offense. The senior completed 283 of 435 passes for a program record 3,937 yards while setting a new MU mark with 31 touchdowns. The 3,937 passing yards lead the nation and are 3rd-the most in CAA history, while the 31 TD ranks third in FCS. He threw for over 350 yards in seven games and had multiple TD throws in 10 games.
Silver capped an outstanding career with a stellar senior season. The defensive end ranked fifth in the country with 11.5 sacks and was 11e in FCS with 17.5 tackles for loss. He also contributed 58 tackles, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble for a UNH defense that allowed just 287.5 yards and 17.5 points per game in CAA play. Silver is the all-time leader at UNH with 37.5.
Cosh was picked to finish last in the league's preseason poll and guided Stony Brook to an 8-4 overall record and a 5-3 mark in CAA play in his first year as head coach. The Seawolves recorded their most overall wins since 2017 and achieved their highest national ranking (16e) since 2018. Stony Brook posted the biggest turnaround in FCS football this season after going 0-10 in 2023.
Brayboy ranked second in the nation with an average of 35.3 yards on 16 kickoff returns, including touchdown returns of 94 and 93 yards in a win over UAlbany. The senior ranks fifth in FCS in all-purpose yardage (151.4 ypg) and is the leading receiver for the Phoenix with 59 catches for 979 yards and eight touchdowns.
Avit rushed for a team-high 793 yards and nine touchdowns and added nine receptions for 100 yards for Villanova. The freshman ranked ninth in the CAA in rushing and reached the 100-yard mark twice, highlighted by a 183-yard, four-touchdown performance against Stony Brook.
Traynor contributed 64 tackles, including a team-high 48 solo stops, for a Richmond defense that led the CAA and ranked 8the nationally in scoring defense (17.5 ppg). The freshman safety also contributed 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and three pass breakups.
Curtain received the prestigious Chuck Boone Leadership and Excellence Award in 2024, an honor that embodies the highest standards of leadership, integrity, teamwork and sportsmanship in academia and athletics. The Elon safety earned first-team All-CAA honors after recording 75 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass breakups. Curtain has a 3.24 grade point average as a marketing major and holds leadership positions in several campus organizations.
|2024 CAA football first team offense
|Player, school
|Pos.
|Class
|Place of residence
|Derek Robertson, Monmouth
|QB
|Sr.
|Hartsdale, NY
|Roland Dempster, Stony Brook
|RB
|Sr.
|Staten Island, NY
|Marcus Yarns, Delaware
|RB
|Gr.
|Salisbury, MD.
|Sone Ntoh, Monmouth
|FB/HB
|Gr.
|Macungie, Pa.
|Chandler Brayboy, Elon
|WR
|Sr.
|Pembroke, NC
|Kind regards, Brown, Campbell
|WR
|Sr.
|Charleston, SC
|Landon Ruggieri, Bryant
|WR
|Sr.
|Yorktown Heights, NY
|Carter Runyon, Towson
|THE
|Sr.
|Fairfax, Va.
|Kevin Burkett, Elon
|OEL
|Sr.
|Gatlinburg, Tenn.
|Tom Elijah, Richmond
|OEL
|Gr.
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|Brock Gingrich, Delaware
|OEL
|Gr.
|Reinhold, Pa.
|Charles Grant, William and Mary
|OEL
|Sr.
|Portsmouth, Va.
|Jake Picard, Villanova
|OEL
|Sr.
|Hope, R
|Nick Mazzie, New Hampshire
|PK
|jr.
|Boxford, Mass.
|Chandler Brayboy, Elon
|KR
|Sr.
|Pembroke, NC
|Carson Jenkins, William and Mary
|PR
|So.
|Gate City, Va.
|2024 CAA football first team defense
|Player, school
|Pos.
|Class
|Place of residence
|Jeremiah Grant, Richmond
|DL
|Sr.
|South Orange, NJ
|Rushawn Lawrence, Stony Brook
|DL
|Sr.
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|Westley Neal, Jr., Rhode Island
|DL
|Sr.
|Miami, FL.
|Flex Ruiz, New Hampshire
|DL
|Sr.
|Orlando, FL.
|Josiah Silver, New Hampshire
|DL
|Sr.
|Hampton, Va.
|Brendan Bell, Villanova
|L.B
|Gr.
|Basking Ridge, NJ
|Shane Hartzell, Villanova
|L.B
|jr.
|Perkasie, Pa.
|Dontae Lunan, UAlbany
|L.B
|Sr.
|Miami Gardens, Florida.
|AJ Pena, Rhode Island
|L.B
|jr.
|Montclair, NJ
|Jalen Jones, William and Mary
|CB
|jr.
|Chesapeake, Va.
|Isas Waxter, Villanova
|CB
|Gr.
|Newark, NJ
|Caleb Curtain, Elon
|S
|jr.
|Greensboro, NC
|Wande Owens, New Hampshire
|S
|Gr.
|Cooksville, MD.
|Jeff Yurk, Elon
|P
|jr.
|Southern Pines, NC
|Tommy Smith, Rhode Island
|SPEC
|Sr.
|Maynard, Mass.
|Offensive Player of the Year 2024:Derek Robertson, Monmouth
|Defensive Player of the Year 2024:Josiah Silver, New Hampshire
|Coach of the year 2024: Billy Cosh, Stony Brook
|2024 Special Teams Player of the Year:Chandler Brayboy, Elon
|Offensive Rookie of the Year 2024: David Avit, Villanova
|Defensive Rookie of the Year 2024: Matthew Traynor, Richmond
|2024 Chuck Boone Award for Leadership and Excellence: Caleb Curtain, Elon
|
|2024 CAA Football Second Team Defense
|Player, school
|Pos.
|Class
|Place of residence
|Camden Byrd, Richmond
|DL
|So.
|Ashland, Va.
|Xavier Holmes, Maine
|DL
|jr.
|Clarksburg, MD.
|Cazeem Moore, Elon
|DL
|jr.
|Vanceboro, NC
|Michael Otty, Bryant
|DL
|Sr.
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jalen Brooks, Campbell
|L.B
|Sr.
|Knightdale, NC
|Ty Davis, Delaware
|L.B
|So.
|Mount Laurel, NJ
|Carter Glassmyer, Richmond
|L.B
|So.
|Central York, Pa.
|Ryan Toscano, New Hampshire
|L.B
|Gr.
|Bedford, NH
|Tyron Herring, Delaware
|CB
|Gr.
|Delray Beach, Florida.
|Fredrick Mallay, Rhode Island
|CB
|Sr.
|Providence, RI
|Rudy Silvera, Stony Brook
|CB
|Sr.
|Brooklyn, NY
|Marcus Barnes, William and Mary
|S
|Sr.
|Jeannette, Pa.
|Ty Trinh, Villanova
|S
|Gr.
|Owings Mills, MD.
|Aaron Threats, Richmond
|P
|Gr.
|Melbourne, Australia
|Tony Hart, Elon
|SPEC
|Fr.
|Baltimore, MD.
|2024 CAA Football Third Team Offense
|Player, school
|Pos.
|Class
|Place of residence
|Camden Coleman, Richmond
|QB
|So.
|Clemmons, NC
|Devin Farrell, Rhode Island
|QB
|So.
|Stockbridge, Ga.
|Malik Grant, Rhode Island
|RB
|Gr.
|Bronx, NY
|Devin Matthews, Towson
|RB
|Sr.
|Falls Church, Va.
|Trey McDonald, William and Mary
|FB/HB
|jr.
|Kinnelon, NJ
|Nick DeGennaro, Richmond
|WR
|Sr.
|Old Bridge, NJ
|Phil Lutz, Delaware
|WR
|Gr.
|North Caldwell, NJ
|Montigo Moss, Maine
|WR
|Sr.
|Charlotte, NC
|TJ Speight, Monmouth
|WR
|Sr.
|Fort Meade, Maryland
|Caleb Fauria, Delaware
|THE
|Gr.
|Attleboro, Mass.
|Tre Alexander, Rhode Island
|OEL
|So.
|Tampa, Fla.
|Andrew Berkery, Bryant
|OEL
|Sr.
|Bronxville, NY
|Joe Horn, Maine
|OEL
|Gr.
|Hamilton, NJ
|Niko Papic, Stony Brook
|OEL
|Gr.
|Bayside, NY
|Dylan Poirier, New Hampshire
|OEL
|Sr.
|North Kingstown, RI
|Keegan Vaughan, Towson
|PK
|Sr.
|Richmond, Va.
|Trevin Ewing, Maine
|KR
|jr.
|Elkton, MD.
|Jacari Carter, UAlbany
|PR
|Gr.
|Sayreville, Pa.
|2024 CAA Football Third Team Defense
|Player, school
|Pos.
|Class
|Place of residence
|Dasean Dixon, UAlbany
|DL
|jr.
|Washington, DC
|Jurne Dunbar, Towson
|DL
|Sr.
|Columbia, SC
|Josh Johnson, Elon
|DL
|Sr.
|Salem, NJ
|Akie Nance, Hampton
|DL
|Gr.
|Newark, NJ
|Isaiah Rogers, Monmouth
|DL
|Sr.
|Sharon Hill, Pa.
|Cole Brockwell, Rhode Island
|L.B
|Sr.
|Westport, Conn.
|Wayne Galloway, Richmond
|L.B
|Sr.
|Thibodaux, La.
|Ryan Moran, Monmouth
|L.B
|Gr.
|Ocean, NJ
|AJ Roberts, Stony Brook
|L.B
|Sr.
|Staten Island, NY
|Alex Washington, William and Mary
|L.B
|Sr.
|Mineral, va.
|Myles Brodie, Towson
|CB
|Sr.
|Hyattsville, MD.
|Karon Prunty, North Carolina A&T
|CB
|Sr.
|Portsmouth, Va.
|Emmanuel Gomes, Rhode Island
|S
|Sr.
|Woonsocket, RI
|KT Seay, Delaware
|S
|So.
|Norfolk, VA.
|Matthew Traynor, Richmond
|S
|Fr.
|Marietta, Ga.
|Sean Lehane, New Hampshire
|P
|Sr.
|Milford, Mass.
|Gavin Urda, New Hampshire
|SPEC
|jr.
|Milford, NH
HONORABLE MENTION: Connor WatkinsQB, Villanova; Darius WilsonQB, William & Mary; David AvitRB, Villanova; Rushawn BakerR.B., Elon; Dylan MagazineF.B., Elon; Seven McGeeW.R., UAlbany; Sean McElwainT.E., William & Maria; Jack NeriTE, Monmouth; Anwar OnealO.L., Delaware; Will MarottaOL, UAlbany; Ryan McKennaO.L., William & Mary; Cade SalyersO.L., Richmond; Korion SharpeOL, North Carolina A&T; Stephane VoltaireOL, Villanova; Nate ReedPK, Delaware; Aaron HarrisKR, North Carolina A&T; Melkart Abou-JaoudeD.L., Delaware; Davin DzidzienyoD.L., William & Maria; Izaiah HendersonD.L., Maine; Miles MitchellD.L., Monmouth; Obinna NwobodoD.L., Villanova; Carson PrimroseD.L., Rhode Island; Johannes GioaL.B., Towson; Devin HightowerL.B., Rhode Island; Gavin MoleL.B., Delaware; Dylan trainerL.B., Delaware; Nate EvansC.B., Delaware; Jamaree GibsonC.B., Maine; Noah StansburyCB, New Hampshire; Tree EverettS, Hampton; Jabril HayesS, Richmond; Bobby ClearySPECIFICATIONS, Campbell; John Kearney, SPEC, William & Mary; Tyler MerwarthSPEC, UAlbany
|
Sources
2/ https://caasports.com/news/2024/11/26/monmouths-robertson-unhs-silver-headline-2024-caa-football-all-conference-awards.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- White Bear Lake vs. Rogers High School Boys Hockey: Watch
- Eight have been arrested in Laos over the deaths of tourists
- Erdoan says laws, not Istanbul Convention, keep women alive
- Trump v Robertson Live Snooker: Results of Blockbuster British Championship Clash
- After Mary Jane and Bali Nine, Indonesia plans to repatriate detainee Serge Areski Atlaoui to France
- Juan Martin del Potro reveals injury hell before saying goodbye to tennis against Novak Djokovic
- Violent confrontation in Pakistani capital pits government against Imran Khan's supporters
- Police and protesters have clashed as the prison boss calls for a “fight to the end”.
- Tennessee Titans, TSSAA Announce 2024 Mr. Football finalists
- Donald Trump vows tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China on day one | BBC News
- Study reveals important health benefits of drinking more water
- A strong earthquake hits Japan