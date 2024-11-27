



Monmouth's Robertson, UNH's Silver Headline 2024 CAA Football All-Conference Awards

2024 CAA Football Postseason Awards Release (PDF) RICHMOND, Va. (November 26, 2024) CAA Football announced the winners of its 2024 postseason awards on Tuesday, headlined by Monmouth senior quarterback Derek Robertson earning Offensive Player of the Year honors and New Hampshire's senior defensive end Josiah Silver selected as the conference's Defensive Player of the Year. Other major award recipients included Stony Brooks Billy Cosch as CAA Coach of the Year, Elon senior wide receiver/kick returner Chandler Brayboy as Special Teams Player of the Year, Villanova freshman running back David Avit as Offensive Rookie of the Year and freshman safety at Richmond Matthew Traynor as Defensive Rookie of the Year. Elon junior safety Caleb Curtain was honored with the Chuck Boone Leadership and Excellence Award. CAA Football's all-conference awards are voted on by the league's head coaches. Robertson turned in a record-setting season behind the wheel of Monmouth's high-powered offense. The senior completed 283 of 435 passes for a program record 3,937 yards while setting a new MU mark with 31 touchdowns. The 3,937 passing yards lead the nation and are 3rd-the most in CAA history, while the 31 TD ranks third in FCS. He threw for over 350 yards in seven games and had multiple TD throws in 10 games. Silver capped an outstanding career with a stellar senior season. The defensive end ranked fifth in the country with 11.5 sacks and was 11e in FCS with 17.5 tackles for loss. He also contributed 58 tackles, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble for a UNH defense that allowed just 287.5 yards and 17.5 points per game in CAA play. Silver is the all-time leader at UNH with 37.5. Cosh was picked to finish last in the league's preseason poll and guided Stony Brook to an 8-4 overall record and a 5-3 mark in CAA play in his first year as head coach. The Seawolves recorded their most overall wins since 2017 and achieved their highest national ranking (16e) since 2018. Stony Brook posted the biggest turnaround in FCS football this season after going 0-10 in 2023. Brayboy ranked second in the nation with an average of 35.3 yards on 16 kickoff returns, including touchdown returns of 94 and 93 yards in a win over UAlbany. The senior ranks fifth in FCS in all-purpose yardage (151.4 ypg) and is the leading receiver for the Phoenix with 59 catches for 979 yards and eight touchdowns. Avit rushed for a team-high 793 yards and nine touchdowns and added nine receptions for 100 yards for Villanova. The freshman ranked ninth in the CAA in rushing and reached the 100-yard mark twice, highlighted by a 183-yard, four-touchdown performance against Stony Brook. Traynor contributed 64 tackles, including a team-high 48 solo stops, for a Richmond defense that led the CAA and ranked 8the nationally in scoring defense (17.5 ppg). The freshman safety also contributed 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and three pass breakups. Curtain received the prestigious Chuck Boone Leadership and Excellence Award in 2024, an honor that embodies the highest standards of leadership, integrity, teamwork and sportsmanship in academia and athletics. The Elon safety earned first-team All-CAA honors after recording 75 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass breakups. Curtain has a 3.24 grade point average as a marketing major and holds leadership positions in several campus organizations. 2024 CAA football first team offense Player, school Pos. Class Place of residence Derek Robertson, Monmouth QB Sr. Hartsdale, NY Roland Dempster, Stony Brook RB Sr. Staten Island, NY Marcus Yarns, Delaware RB Gr. Salisbury, MD. Sone Ntoh, Monmouth FB/HB Gr. Macungie, Pa. Chandler Brayboy, Elon WR Sr. Pembroke, NC Kind regards, Brown, Campbell WR Sr. Charleston, SC Landon Ruggieri, Bryant WR Sr. Yorktown Heights, NY Carter Runyon, Towson THE Sr. Fairfax, Va. Kevin Burkett, Elon OEL Sr. Gatlinburg, Tenn. Tom Elijah, Richmond OEL Gr. Pittsburgh, Pa. Brock Gingrich, Delaware OEL Gr. Reinhold, Pa. Charles Grant, William and Mary OEL Sr. Portsmouth, Va. Jake Picard, Villanova OEL Sr. Hope, R Nick Mazzie, New Hampshire PK jr. Boxford, Mass. Chandler Brayboy, Elon KR Sr. Pembroke, NC Carson Jenkins, William and Mary PR So. Gate City, Va. 2024 CAA football first team defense Player, school Pos. Class Place of residence Jeremiah Grant, Richmond DL Sr. South Orange, NJ Rushawn Lawrence, Stony Brook DL Sr. Philadelphia, Pa. Westley Neal, Jr., Rhode Island DL Sr. Miami, FL. Flex Ruiz, New Hampshire DL Sr. Orlando, FL. Josiah Silver, New Hampshire DL Sr. Hampton, Va. Brendan Bell, Villanova L.B Gr. Basking Ridge, NJ Shane Hartzell, Villanova L.B jr. Perkasie, Pa. Dontae Lunan, UAlbany L.B Sr. Miami Gardens, Florida. AJ Pena, Rhode Island L.B jr. Montclair, NJ Jalen Jones, William and Mary CB jr. Chesapeake, Va. Isas Waxter, Villanova CB Gr. Newark, NJ Caleb Curtain, Elon S jr. Greensboro, NC Wande Owens, New Hampshire S Gr. Cooksville, MD. Jeff Yurk, Elon P jr. Southern Pines, NC Tommy Smith, Rhode Island SPEC Sr. Maynard, Mass. Offensive Player of the Year 2024:Derek Robertson, Monmouth Defensive Player of the Year 2024:Josiah Silver, New Hampshire Coach of the year 2024: Billy Cosh, Stony Brook 2024 Special Teams Player of the Year:Chandler Brayboy, Elon Offensive Rookie of the Year 2024: David Avit, Villanova Defensive Rookie of the Year 2024: Matthew Traynor, Richmond 2024 Chuck Boone Award for Leadership and Excellence: Caleb Curtain, Elon 2024 CAA Football Second Team Offense Player, school Pos. Class Place of residence Seth Morgan, New Hampshire QB Sr. Pittsburgh, Pa. Zach Palmer-Smith, Richmond RB jr. Delran, NJ Bronson Yoder, William and Mary RB Sr. Nappanee, Ind. Tommy Smith, Rhode Island FB/HB Sr. Maynard, Mass. Marquis Buchanan, Rhode Island WR So. Providence, RI Josh Derry, Monmouth WR So. Towson, MD. Logan Tomlinson, New Hampshire WR Gr. Manchester, Kon. Cal Redman, Stony Brook THE Gr. Hebron, Conn. Bradley Sunny, Delaware OEL Gr. Dover, Del. Brock Bethea, Rhode Island OEL jr. Pinson, Ala. J. T. Cornelius, Monmouth OEL 5e Toms River, NJ Ozzie Hutchinson, UAlbany OEL Gr. Poughkeepsie, NY Tyler McDuffie, Hampton OEL jr. Danville, Va. Ralph Paige, Towson OEL Sr. Washington, DC Enda Kirby, Stony Brook PK jr. Dobbs Ferry, NY TJ Speight, Monmouth KR Sr. Fort Meade, Maryland Jake Thaw, Delaware PR Gr. Westport, Conn. 2024 CAA Football Second Team Defense Player, school Pos. Class Place of residence Camden Byrd, Richmond DL So. Ashland, Va. Xavier Holmes, Maine DL jr. Clarksburg, MD. Cazeem Moore, Elon DL jr. Vanceboro, NC Michael Otty, Bryant DL Sr. Brooklyn, NY Jalen Brooks, Campbell L.B Sr. Knightdale, NC Ty Davis, Delaware L.B So. Mount Laurel, NJ Carter Glassmyer, Richmond L.B So. Central York, Pa. Ryan Toscano, New Hampshire L.B Gr. Bedford, NH Tyron Herring, Delaware CB Gr. Delray Beach, Florida. Fredrick Mallay, Rhode Island CB Sr. Providence, RI Rudy Silvera, Stony Brook CB Sr. Brooklyn, NY Marcus Barnes, William and Mary S Sr. Jeannette, Pa. Ty Trinh, Villanova S Gr. Owings Mills, MD. Aaron Threats, Richmond P Gr. Melbourne, Australia Tony Hart, Elon SPEC Fr. Baltimore, MD. 2024 CAA Football Third Team Offense Player, school Pos. Class Place of residence Camden Coleman, Richmond QB So. Clemmons, NC Devin Farrell, Rhode Island QB So. Stockbridge, Ga. Malik Grant, Rhode Island RB Gr. Bronx, NY Devin Matthews, Towson RB Sr. Falls Church, Va. Trey McDonald, William and Mary FB/HB jr. Kinnelon, NJ Nick DeGennaro, Richmond WR Sr. Old Bridge, NJ Phil Lutz, Delaware WR Gr. North Caldwell, NJ Montigo Moss, Maine WR Sr. Charlotte, NC TJ Speight, Monmouth WR Sr. Fort Meade, Maryland Caleb Fauria, Delaware THE Gr. Attleboro, Mass. Tre Alexander, Rhode Island OEL So. Tampa, Fla. Andrew Berkery, Bryant OEL Sr. Bronxville, NY Joe Horn, Maine OEL Gr. Hamilton, NJ Niko Papic, Stony Brook OEL Gr. Bayside, NY Dylan Poirier, New Hampshire OEL Sr. North Kingstown, RI Keegan Vaughan, Towson PK Sr. Richmond, Va. Trevin Ewing, Maine KR jr. Elkton, MD. Jacari Carter, UAlbany PR Gr. Sayreville, Pa. 2024 CAA Football Third Team Defense Player, school Pos. Class Place of residence Dasean Dixon, UAlbany DL jr. Washington, DC Jurne Dunbar, Towson DL Sr. Columbia, SC Josh Johnson, Elon DL Sr. Salem, NJ Akie Nance, Hampton DL Gr. Newark, NJ Isaiah Rogers, Monmouth DL Sr. Sharon Hill, Pa. Cole Brockwell, Rhode Island L.B Sr. Westport, Conn. Wayne Galloway, Richmond L.B Sr. Thibodaux, La. Ryan Moran, Monmouth L.B Gr. Ocean, NJ AJ Roberts, Stony Brook L.B Sr. Staten Island, NY Alex Washington, William and Mary L.B Sr. Mineral, va. Myles Brodie, Towson CB Sr. Hyattsville, MD. Karon Prunty, North Carolina A&T CB Sr. Portsmouth, Va. Emmanuel Gomes, Rhode Island S Sr. Woonsocket, RI KT Seay, Delaware S So. Norfolk, VA. Matthew Traynor, Richmond S Fr. Marietta, Ga. Sean Lehane, New Hampshire P Sr. Milford, Mass. Gavin Urda, New Hampshire SPEC jr. Milford, NH HONORABLE MENTION: Connor WatkinsQB, Villanova; Darius WilsonQB, William & Mary; David AvitRB, Villanova; Rushawn BakerR.B., Elon; Dylan MagazineF.B., Elon; Seven McGeeW.R., UAlbany; Sean McElwainT.E., William & Maria; Jack NeriTE, Monmouth; Anwar OnealO.L., Delaware; Will MarottaOL, UAlbany; Ryan McKennaO.L., William & Mary; Cade SalyersO.L., Richmond; Korion SharpeOL, North Carolina A&T; Stephane VoltaireOL, Villanova; Nate ReedPK, Delaware; Aaron HarrisKR, North Carolina A&T; Melkart Abou-JaoudeD.L., Delaware; Davin DzidzienyoD.L., William & Maria; Izaiah HendersonD.L., Maine; Miles MitchellD.L., Monmouth; Obinna NwobodoD.L., Villanova; Carson PrimroseD.L., Rhode Island; Johannes GioaL.B., Towson; Devin HightowerL.B., Rhode Island; Gavin MoleL.B., Delaware; Dylan trainerL.B., Delaware; Nate EvansC.B., Delaware; Jamaree GibsonC.B., Maine; Noah StansburyCB, New Hampshire; Tree EverettS, Hampton; Jabril HayesS, Richmond; Bobby ClearySPECIFICATIONS, Campbell; John Kearney, SPEC, William & Mary; Tyler MerwarthSPEC, UAlbany

