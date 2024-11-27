Tennessee Titans, TSSAA Announce 2024 Mr. Football finalists





The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association classifications on Wednesday, December 10, 2024 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The best kicker in the state is recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification. On November 7, five semi-finalists in each classification were announced. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category were announced at 6:30 PM CT/7:30 PM ET by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Brian Callahan. The three finalists for each award announced today will be the ones invited to the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced. A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance in the 2024 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into account. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. “We are extremely grateful to the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” said Mark Reeves, TSSAA Executive Director. The awards ceremony at Nissan Stadium will create a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes. This is the 40th year that the Mr. Football Awards are presented to the top high school football players in Tennessee. The winners of each category will be awarded a Mr. Football trophy awarded. There will be a Mr. Football plaque awarded to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists each receive a certificate. Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will host the awards ceremony. A live video stream of the awards will be offered on the Tennessee Titans website. Tennessee Titans Finalists Mr. Football 2024 DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Nate Adams, Clay County High School

Bennett O'Neal McDougal, Whitwell High School

Tate Surber, McKenzie High School DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Andrew Johnson, Fairley High School

Jaydon Peete, Milan High School

Kason William Young, East Robertson High School DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Eli Graf, Alcoa High School

Graham Simpson, Westview High School

Skylan Smith, Covington High School DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Waylon LaRue, Anderson County High School

Carson Quillen, Greeneville High School

Tyler Thompson, Marshall County High School DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Brenden Anes, Page High School

Eric Hazzard, Page High School

Kelvin Perkins, Southwind High School DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Samuel Iroh, Collierville High School

Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High School

Craig Tutt, Oakland High School DIVISION II, CLASS A

Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School

Nix Fullen, Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Jaylen Mosley, Jackson Christian School DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Hutson Chance, Christ Presbyterian Academy

Kaedyn Marable, Battle Ground Academy

Noah Spencer, University of Jackson DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

David Gabriel Georges, Baylor School

George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy

Ethan Utley, Ensworth High School KICKER OF THE YEAR

Elliott Arnold, McCallie School

Philippe LaForge, Baylor School

Ethan Lane, Boyd Buchanan High School

