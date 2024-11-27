Sports
High school with 71 boys goes to school with 3,635 registrations for the CIF football finals
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA – Rio Hondo Prep football coach Mark Carson had a very relaxed attitude Monday at the CIF football luncheon, despite the huge enrollment gap between his small private school in Arcadia and Warren High, a public school in Downey.
Rio Hondo Prep has a total of 120 students, including 71 boys. Warren High has an enrollment of 3,635. Most coaches might complain about the glaring difference. But not Carson, he leans into it with humor.
“See those seven guys over there at the table? … That's about 10% of the guys at our school,” Carson said with a laugh.
“If I'm not mistaken, I think this is the highest entry differential in the history of the CIF finals,” Carson added.
Rio Hondo Prep (10-1) will host Warren High (6-7) on Friday in the CIF Southern Section Division 7 final at Arcadia High school.
“Look, almost every school we play at has a larger enrollment than us. That's part of it,” Carson said. “But this is even more than last year's CIF final when we played Santa Monica.”
Rio Hondo Prep won the Division 9 title last year, beating Santa Monica 29-27. Santa Monica enrollment stands at 2,564.
Warren coach Adam Leonard on the enrollment discrepancy.
“Any time you compare public versus private, that's always going to be enrollment, but it's also a selection process,” Leonard said. “They've selected who they want on their team and who they want to be part of their school and I'm pretty sure they're not just going to take anyone…that's one thing to look at the bigger picture when you look it is not far away in the selection.”
So, how do these two programs combine into the same division? The answer is competitive parity, a newer playoff system used by the CIF Southern Section that uses data and computer rankings based on the current season to place teams in the correct division to create competitive matches.
Warren, which reached the Division 3 finals last year, went 3-7 during the regular season this fall, dropping them to Division 7. The Bears overcame early-season drama when quarterback Maddan Iamaleava and wideout Jace Brown (both UCLA commits) suddenly left school after the team's season opener in August.
Iamaleava and Brown tried to transfer to Long Beach Poly, but the move was rejected.
“Well, our players have really bought into the process of what we want to be, not just as football players, but as young men,” first-year head coach Adam Leonard said. “So we continued to focus on who is in house and what we could do to best improve.”
Warren has cruised through the division, beating Palm Desert 35-7, Golden Valley 40-14 and Yucaipa 41-17.
“They'll be the biggest team we've played all year,” Carson said of Warren.
Rio Hondo Prep defeated Ramona (35-0), ML King (28-7) and West Torrance (42-21) to look for the program's 16th CIF title.
