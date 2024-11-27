Syracuse Crunch will hold hockey battles against cancer night, November 30





SYRACUSE, NY The Syracuse Crunch will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night to benefit Upstate Cancer Center on Saturday, November 30, when the team plays the Rochester Americans at 5 p.m. The Crunch will support the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative by wearing lavender specialty jerseys during the game that will be auctioned on the ice to raise money for the Upstate Cancer Center. The live auction will take place immediately after the match. During the game, fans can use the GiveSmart platform to bid on exclusive items, including special nameplates, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Upstate Cancer Center. Fans can view and bid on items by texting CRUNCH to 76278. The Upstate Cancer Center is a 110,000-square-foot facility dedicated to outpatient cancer services for both children and adults. Multidisciplinary teams treat all forms of cancer in one location, close to home, with some of the most advanced cancer-fighting technologies available in the world. area. The Upstate Cancer Center is located next to Upstate University Hospital at 750 East Adams Street in Syracuse. Services are also provided at numerous other locations, including the Patricia J. Numann Center for Breast, Endocrine & Plastic Surgery; the Waters Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders; the Upstate Cancer Center (Gynecologic Oncology) at Madison Irving Medical Center; the Upstate Cancer Center at Hill Medical Center; the Gamma Knife Center at Upstate University Hospital; the Upstate Cancer Center at Upstate Community Hospital; the Upstate Cancer Center in Oswego; and the Upstate Cancer Center in Verona. Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-2025 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office in the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse by calling in the office at 315-473-4444 or online at Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch),@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram(@syracusecrunch).

