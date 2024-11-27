Men's tennis has international highlights Ojakaar, Dedura-Palomero

Austin University of Texas Men's Tennis has signed international standouts Oliver Ojakaar and Mariano Dedura-Palomero as head coaches of Athletic Scholarship Agreements (ASA) Bruce Berque announced on Tuesday. Ojakaar will join the program in the upcoming spring season, while Dedura-Palomero will arrive in fall 2025.

“We are extremely pleased that Oliver has decided to join us next season,” said Berque. “We expect him to have a big impact on both our singles and doubles lineups, and we will do everything we can to ensure he has a great experience as a Longhorn and stays on track to achieve his long-term goals in the sport. “

“We enjoyed getting to know Mariano during his visit, and we are very happy that he decided Texas would be the best fit for him,” Berque added. “He is not only a very talented tennis player, but he is also extremely driven and hardworking. Mariano is strong both physically and mentally and we are confident that he will add a lot to our program in the coming years.”

Born in Tartu, Estonia, Ojakaar was one of the best junior players in the world with a career-high ranking of No. 10, while he is also currently ranked No. 948 in singles and No. 1436 in doubles by the ATP. He has a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 869.

In juniors, Ojakaar won the 2023 US Open doubles title with partner Max Dahlin, while in doubles he also reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and the round of 32 at Roland Garros. In singles that year he reached the round of 16 at the Australian Open, the round of 32 at the US Open and the round of 64 at Roland Garros.

Ojakaar has won five junior titles in his career, including the J300 Vrsar in Croatia in 2023, the J4 Tallinn in Estonia in 2022 and two J4 Doha tournaments in Qatar, along with the J5 Jurmala in Latvia in 2021.

In doubles, Ojakaar still has six doubles titles, two of which will come in 2023 at the J300 Villena in Spain and the J200 Siauliai in Lithuania. He won two more in 2022 at the J2 Cairo in Egypt, and the J1 Prague in the Czech Republic, along with the J4 Doha in 2021 and the J5 Tartu in Estonia in 2020.

In professional tennis, Ojakaar has reached the quarter-finals of six singles tournaments, including the final of the M15 Sharm ElSheikh in Egypt in 2024, and the semi-finals of the M15 Heraklion in Greece in 2023. He has reached the quarter-finals three times in the doubles game. , reached the semi-finals twice, first of the M15 Krsko in Slovakia in 2023, and then the M15 Poitiers in France in 2024.

Dedura-Palomero hails from Berlin, Germany and is currently ranked No. 959 in singles and No. 1,845 in the ATP, which are his career highs.

He has reached at least the quarter-finals in singles or doubles of professional tournaments six times in his career, including the singles final of the M15 Kamen 2024 in Germany, where he advanced after qualifying with six wins. He also reached the doubles semi-finals of the same tournament. In addition, he reached the singles semi-finals of the M15 Eupen in Belgium, where he again emerged from qualifying with five wins.

In the juniors, he won the singles title at the J5 Ingelheim and went to the final of the J5 Siauliai in Lithuania in 2022. He won four doubles titles, including the J200 Santiago in Chile in 2023, and three J5 tournaments with two in Siauliai. , and one in Merzig in Germany.

Dedura-Palomero has also had national success, being the No. 6 player in Germany from his birth year of 2005, and the No. 9 under-18 player from that year. He reached the final of the German Indoor Championships in 2022 and is currently number 68 in the German men's national rankings.