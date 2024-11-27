Amitabh Bachchan was mistaken for tennis star Vijay Amritraj in New York. Read on to know how he responded to it





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan often uses the platform of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16 to share interesting anecdotes from his life. In a recent episode, he talked about a funny incident when he was mistaken for Vijay Amritraj in New York. Also read: 'Can you imagine Ratan Tata not having a car?': Amitabh Bachchan recalls incident with his friend On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan and Kalki in 2898 AD. It happened when he went to attend Novak Djokovic's match in New York. Amitabh Bachchan recalls This week on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, host Amitabh will be seen interacting with participant Premswaroop Singh Negi from Delhi, a retired general officer of the SSB. During the conversation, it is revealed that Premswaroop is a tennis fan and player, and would appreciate Big B for his love for the sport. At that time, Amitabh mentioned that he once had the opportunity to attend a tennis tournament in New York and said: Novak Djokovic is my favorite. He plays so beautifully and he even imitates other players.” Amitabh then recalled a humorous moment from a trip to New York. He said: I was sitting there with some fellow Indians, and they recognized me and asked for an autograph. But what happened next was kind of funny. Two American women sitting nearby looked at me a few times and then said, “It's a pleasure to meet you, Vijay Amritraj.” On how he reacted to the mistaken identity, Amitabh said: They assumed I was Vijay Amritraj, a former Indian tennis player, probably because I was Indian, our height was about the same and they thought that if I was surrounded by people who cared asked for autographs, I must be a famous tennis player too. I just smiled and said, I'm not a tennis player. I'm just here to watch the match. I didn't go further and tell them who I really was.” The funny story kept everyone present on set amused. About KBC16 The latest season of KBC aired on Sony Entertainment Television on August 12. It premieres weekdays at 9 p.m. Amitabh has been hosting KBC since the first season in 2000, except for the third chapter in 2007, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. On the film front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan and Kalki in 2898 AD. In Vettaiyan, he was seen with Rajinikanth. He reunited with Rajinikanth on screen after a gap of three decades. The film was released in theaters on October 10. He will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84.

