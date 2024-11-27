UST sweeps UAAP table tennis clean





The University of Santo Tomas dominated all categories to emerge as the overall champion of the UAAP Season 87 table tennis event at the Homecourt, Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Paraaque City on Tuesday, November 26. UST men's table tennis team. (UAAP Media) The Tiger and Lady Paddlers immediately scored rousing victories against the Ateneo Blue Eagles and FEU Lady Tamaraws respectively in the finals, crowning themselves the second school to complete their missions en route to a title, after De La Salle in 2015. The UST men's team showed its dominance over Ateneo, 3-1, for a five-peat and 31st overall championship thanks to Season 85 MVP Alvin Sevilla leading the way after defeating Ateneo skipper Mahendra Cabrido, 3-11, 11-8, 11-8, 10-12, 11-5. Sevillas gain supremacy over UST on a 44-match win streak since 2018 or in season 81. Of course we're happy to have gotten this five-peat, but this is actually the first time I've been so overwhelmed. It is because of our seniors that they have really continued to fight for UST, said Jackson Que, a long-time mentor. They could have gone to work, but they really stayed to fight us. I am very happy and I am very grateful to them because they showed that they love UST and the whole team, he added. On the other hand, the women's team defeated FEU 3-0, capturing their first crown since 2019 (season 82) and their 14th since joining the competition. After winning the first two matches, Corrine Cartera and Kathlyn Gabisay teamed up for an 11-4, 11-7, 11-8 win that served as a dagger to the heart of the Lady Tamaraws. Meanwhile, UST also reigned supreme in the boys and girls divisions after thrilling victories against Adamson and De La Salle Zobel.

