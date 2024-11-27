Sports
FSU Football's Randy Shannon shares the key to slowing down Florida's DJ Laway
Florida State Football (2-9, 1-7) interim defensive coordinator Randy Shannon isn't worried about his past or what the future holds for him.
He's just concerned about having his defense ready for the Florida Gators (6-5, 4-4) for Saturday's Sunshine State Showdown at Doak Campbell Stadium at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
Shannon, who has coached FSU's rivalry teams in his 32-year coaching career, was asked about his past experiences during Monday's press conference and immediately shut it down by insisting on attendance and nothing in between.
“It's something I'll never do,” Shannon said.
“I never talk about any position I've ever been in. When I was in Florida, when I was in Miami, you had to do your job and keep it moving. You don't worry about the future. You worry just worrying about what is in the present.”
Last week's win over Charleston Southern was Shannon's first game calling on defense after Adam Fuller was fired.
New coach, new rules
FSU defensive back Ashlynd Barker, who got his first career pick against the Buccaneers, said after the game that Shannon had installed some new plays and it took time to adjust to them during the practice week.
“When we heard the news, and the next day, we had some new things installed,” Barker said.
EXPLANATION:Why Mike Norvell has complete confidence in QB Luke Kromenhoek vs. Florida
“So the first day of training, which was full speed, was quite a challenge for me because I try to take pride in knowing what I'm doing, but pretty much after that it was smooth sailing because Shannon has confidence in us and stuff like that.
Shannon was pleased with the performance of the defense, especially his young group.
He liked how the Seminoles shut down the Buccaneers' running game, limiting it to 57 yards. He also encouraged them to stay positive, play loosely and not treat it like a job.
“They just went out and played the game,” Shannon said.
“It was a reaction. It's more about you playing the game because you enjoy it. You're playing the game because you chose to do these things, and it's more about not putting in the work, “
“Don't make it a situation where you have to take it to another level, whatever you do, but not at all costs. I just told them, 'Hey, don't let the negative rules of the game control you; you control the negative plays.”
How FSU Football's DC Randy Shannon is preparing for Florida Gators
Shannon has coached on both sides of the FSU-UF rivalry.
This year's matchup features two freshman quarterbacks, FSU's Luke Kromenhoek and UF's DJ Lagway. For Shannon and his defense, it's all about game planning for the athletic Lagoway.
Since Lagway took over at quarterback, the Gators have won three of their last four games, including defeating Top 25 SEC opponents LSU and Ole Miss.
The win over the Rebels made Florida eligible to play bowling. Lagway has thrown for 1,477 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
Shannon believes the best way to stop Laway is to win upfront and stop Florida's running game.
“It's what they do beforehand, to be honest, guys,” Shannon said.
THE FUTURE:FSU football coordinator search: Mike Norvell admits top candidates may coach in CFP
“I mean, the coach has done a great job with what they're doing. It's limited to what they're trying to accomplish first. They're going to try to pound the ball.”
Focus on football
FSU has won the last two meetings and it could be the first time since 2017 that the Seminoles have defeated the Gators in three straight years. Shannon had a different point of view when dealing with a rivalry game like FSU-UF and advised his players not to let it become a distraction from the game itself.
“It's all going to come down to the football field. I mean, the environment is going to be the environment. It's always the rivalry games, the crowd, the fans, the stands, it's always exciting and everything else, but you have to make sure you as a player, don't get caught up in the sense of getting into the stands, all the theater, the excitement and the fun that the family is going to have there,” Shannon said.
“The most important thing you have is to focus on what's happening on the football field and not get a kid involved in one-on-one fights,” Shannon said.
“That's the one thing you can't get into when you have a rivalry game, the one-on-one battles, me against that game, because eventually someone is going to do that, and all of a sudden flags go out, and then officials have to take control of the gameplay.” Shannon said.
“Play the game with what you normally do and be the best you can be, but don't get involved in the one-on-one battles.”
How FSU vs. Florida to view
- Date: Saturday November 30
- Time: 7:00 PM
- Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee
- TV: ESPN2
FSU football schedule 2024: TV channels, dates and start times
- Saturday August 24: vs. Georgia Tech* (Aer Lingus College Football Classic) lost 24-21
- Monday September 2: vs. Boston College* | 7:30 PM | ESPN (Fubo) Lost 28-13
- Saturday September 7: Bye
- Saturday September 14: vs. Memphis | Afternoon | ESPN (Fubo) Lost 20-12
- Saturday September 21: vs. Cal* | 7:00 PM| ESPN2 (Fubo) Won 14-9
- Saturday September 28: at No. 9 SMU* | 8:00 PM EST | ACC Network lost 42-16
- Saturday October 5: vs. No. 17 Clemson* | 7:00 PM| ESPN (Fubo) Lost 29-13
- Saturday October 12: Bye
- Friday October 18: at Hertog* | 7:00 PM | ESPN2 (Fubo) Lost 23-16
- Saturday October 26: at number 7 Miami* | 7:00 PM | ESPN (Fubo) Lost 36-14
- Saturday November 2: vs. North Carolina* | 3:30 pm| ESPN (Fubo) Lost 35-11
- Saturday November 9: at No. 5 Notre Dame | 7:30 PM | NBC (Fubo, Peacock) Lost 52-3
- Saturday November 16: Bye
- Saturday November 23: vs. Charleston South | 1:30 PM |ACC Extra/ ESPN+ Won 41-7
- Saturday November 30: vs. Florida
Always Oriental
* = ACC
Peter Holland Jr. covers Florida State athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at [email protected] or at X @_Da_pistol.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tallahassee.com/story/sports/college/fsu/football/2024/11/26/fsu-football-randy-shannon-defense-florida-gators-rival/76562942007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan ends capital lockdown after police disperse Imran Khan supporters
- Jokowi urges whoever wins not to be proud
- FSU Football's Randy Shannon shares the key to slowing down Florida's DJ Laway
- Netanyahu says one reason for the ceasefire is because he is waiting for more weapons
- Masayoshi Son Narendra Modi: SoftBank's Masayoshi Son to meet PM Modi, portfolio executives visiting India
- UST sweeps UAAP table tennis clean
- Pakistan: Imran Khan's PTI calls off protests in Islamabad after government crackdown
- Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Trkiye
- Those who win, don't be arrogant, those who lose can accept it
- PWHL Preview: What's in store for season two of the Professional Women's Hockey League
- Asylum seekers leave Bibby Stockholm
- Amitabh Bachchan was mistaken for tennis star Vijay Amritraj in New York. Read on to know how he responded to it