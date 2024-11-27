Spokane's hockey community honors sister of teammate killed in crash





The hockey community and many of the teams that play honored five-year-old Amelia and her family this week while they were on the road.

SPOKANE, Wash. An Otis-Orchard family is still recovering in the hospital after a crash in Bonner County that killed their 5-year-old daughter. The Idaho State Patrol is still investigating after a truck crossed the center line and struck the family head-on. To help their investigation, ISP asks everyone to share photos or videos. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Travis Bucher at (208) 209-8620. The family is heartbroken over the loss of little Amelia. They say she will be remembered as a light in the room. Her uncle said she was with her mother and six-year-old brother Patrick, who were headed to a hockey tournament in Canada, but they never made it. Photos of Amelia, who died in a car accident in Bonner County At the Eagles Ice Arena, Patrick's home rink, the hockey community and many of the teams that play here honored Amelia and her family while they were on the road this week. Teams of all ages, including the Spokane Junior Chiefs, shared a moment of silence on the ice, while others wore their family's last names on their jerseys. Patrick's team also wore his name on their jerseys and his number on the back of their helmets. The greater hockey community is also supporting the family by placing their hockey sticks on their porch, using #sticksoutforAmelia. Spokane's hockey community honors sister of teammate killed in car crash Phillip Siers, Amelia and Patrick's uncle and their mother's brother, said the family is overwhelmed by all the support they have received. We absolutely appreciate the love in this community,” Siers said. “People I've never spoken to, I don't know, they don't know our family, but the amount of love they've shown for Amelia is what's important. is going to help us get through it. “She will be remembered as the light in the room,” Siers said. “She loved to talk to everyone. She loved to tell everyone long stories. She will always be remembered for not being afraid to tell us all about her day [and] tell us all about it [it] down to the smallest detail. You know her new Barbie doll and where her Barbie doll would go. She will be missed.” Siers said his sister and nephew are still in the hospital and face a long road to recovery. He aimed one GoFundMe account for the family who has already received tremendous support from the community.

