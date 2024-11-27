





Tyrell King is the latest recipient of the Cricket Gear Initiative – Guyana Times















































At home Sport Tyrell King is the latest recipient of the Cricket Gear Initiative Tyrell King, a 15-year-old Form 3 student at Buxton Secondary School, is the latest cricketer to benefit from the cricket equipment initiative which is a joint venture between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the US. He received one pair of cricket shoes.

The impressive fast bowler from Better Hope Cricket Club is currently competing in the Demerara Cricket Board Inter-Associations Under-15 tournament, representing the East Coast. US-based Randolph Soobrian contributed 50% of the cost of the shoes, and this initiative is very grateful for his help.

This project will monitor King's progress and is pleased to be a part of his development and that of every other young aspiring cricketer in Guyana.

King is hereby encouraged to balance participation in the game with pursuing his education.

The aim of this initiative is to keep as many young people as possible off the streets and actively involve them in sports, especially cricket.

Total cricket related items received/purchased to date: $460,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, one set of stumps, two trophies, thirty pairs of cricket boots, thirty-five pairs of batting pads, thirty-five cricket bats, thirty-six pairs of batting gloves, twenty-six thigh pads, three pairs of wicket pads, six arm protectors, two chest protectors, two boxes, twelve cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets, one fiberglass bat, one pair of floppy hats, thirteen boxes of white cricket balls, nine boxes of red cricket balls and twenty-eight footballs. In addition to the above, equipment valued at over $600,000 was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former national wicketkeeper/batsman. All money raised will be used to purchase requested cricket equipment that is not available at the time.

To date, eighty-eight young players, men and women, from all three provinces of Guyana have directly benefited from cash, seven bags of equipment, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty-three bats, four boxes, six helmets, thirty-two pairs of cricket boots, twenty-one pair of batting pads, twenty-four thigh pads, one bat grip, thirty-five pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping pads gloves. Many others benefited indirectly. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon region benefited from two bats used. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received a box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms, while RHCCCC received six boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, a pair of junior batting pads, a pair of wicket gloves, two sets of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries include the Essequibo Cricket Board, the City of Lethem, youth coach Travis Persaud (one box of red cricket balls), male and female teams playing the traditional hardball and softball in the Upper Corentine area, No.65 Young Titans with 30 T -shirts, youngsters from Just Try Cricket Club, Wakenaam Cricket Academy (one box of white balls), Shamar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Shamar Apple, Leguan Cricket Committee, Tucber Park Cricket Club, Malteenoes Sports Club (nine cricket balls each), Kendalls Union Cricket Club with two boxes of red balls, Lower Corentyne, Corentyne Comprehensive and JC Chandisingh Secondary Schools with twelve red balls each.

Cricket-related items, new or used, are distributed free of charge to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent is being spotted across the country and club leaders are also helping to identify this. Progressive and well-managed cricket clubs with a youth program will also benefit. Previous article ExxonMobil Guyana GSL T20: Demerara Bank, ENet fan prizes announced Next article Eccles-Village Rams clash headlines upcoming matches in ERC T10 Tapeball Read more Interesting content



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guyanatimesgy.com/tyrell-king-is-cricket-gear-initiatives-latest-recipient/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related