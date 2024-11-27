Tyrell King

Tyrell King, a 15-year-old Form 3 student at Buxton Secondary School, is the latest cricketer to benefit from the cricket equipment initiative which is a joint venture between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the US. He received one pair of cricket shoes.
The impressive fast bowler from Better Hope Cricket Club is currently competing in the Demerara Cricket Board Inter-Associations Under-15 tournament, representing the East Coast. US-based Randolph Soobrian contributed 50% of the cost of the shoes, and this initiative is very grateful for his help.
This project will monitor King's progress and is pleased to be a part of his development and that of every other young aspiring cricketer in Guyana.
King is hereby encouraged to balance participation in the game with pursuing his education.
The aim of this initiative is to keep as many young people as possible off the streets and actively involve them in sports, especially cricket.
Total cricket related items received/purchased to date: $460,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, one set of stumps, two trophies, thirty pairs of cricket boots, thirty-five pairs of batting pads, thirty-five cricket bats, thirty-six pairs of batting gloves, twenty-six thigh pads, three pairs of wicket pads, six arm protectors, two chest protectors, two boxes, twelve cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets, one fiberglass bat, one pair of floppy hats, thirteen boxes of white cricket balls, nine boxes of red cricket balls and twenty-eight footballs. In addition to the above, equipment valued at over $600,000 was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former national wicketkeeper/batsman. All money raised will be used to purchase requested cricket equipment that is not available at the time.
To date, eighty-eight young players, men and women, from all three provinces of Guyana have directly benefited from cash, seven bags of equipment, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty-three bats, four boxes, six helmets, thirty-two pairs of cricket boots, twenty-one pair of batting pads, twenty-four thigh pads, one bat grip, thirty-five pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping pads gloves. Many others benefited indirectly. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon region benefited from two bats used. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received a box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms, while RHCCCC received six boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, a pair of junior batting pads, a pair of wicket gloves, two sets of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries include the Essequibo Cricket Board, the City of Lethem, youth coach Travis Persaud (one box of red cricket balls), male and female teams playing the traditional hardball and softball in the Upper Corentine area, No.65 Young Titans with 30 T -shirts, youngsters from Just Try Cricket Club, Wakenaam Cricket Academy (one box of white balls), Shamar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Shamar Apple, Leguan Cricket Committee, Tucber Park Cricket Club, Malteenoes Sports Club (nine cricket balls each), Kendalls Union Cricket Club with two boxes of red balls, Lower Corentyne, Corentyne Comprehensive and JC Chandisingh Secondary Schools with twelve red balls each.
Cricket-related items, new or used, are distributed free of charge to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent is being spotted across the country and club leaders are also helping to identify this. Progressive and well-managed cricket clubs with a youth program will also benefit.

Previous articleExxonMobil Guyana GSL T20: Demerara Bank, ENet fan prizes announced
Next articleEccles-Village Rams clash headlines upcoming matches in ERC T10 Tapeball