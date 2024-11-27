Para Standing tennis player Georgia Routledge celebrates Rising Star Award





Georgia's achievements have not gone unnoticed. Hosted by comedian, TV presenter and fellow para-tennis player Adam Hills, Georgia last night won the ECB Rising Star Award at the Variety Disability Sport Awards 2024 – Britain's only sports awards for disabled people. Hills is a keen supporter of the tennis format, having worked closely with the LTA to support the development of para-standing tennis in Britain and released the Sky Original documentary 'Adam Hills: Foot Fault' earlier this year. Also recognized during the evening was Alfie Hewett OBE. The former world number 1, winner of 30 Grand Slam titles and five-time Paralympic medalist, was named the Winner of the Sports Icon Award 2024 in a year that saw him achieve a Golden Slam in men's wheelchair tennis doubles with partner Gordon Reid and win the men's wheelchair singles title at The Championships, Wimbledon. As the first British female para-tennis player, Routledge has spoken about her aim to inspire more women and girls with disabilities to take up the sport. Along with many other members of the community, she also hopes that para-standing tennis will gain more recognition and opportunities at major tournaments such as Wimbledon. “I'm only 20, so I'd like to think it could happen, and I could be in it for a long time,” she said. In 2024, para-standing tennis has gone from strength to strength, with more tennis venues than ever before offering this format. Georgia's award comes in a week that also saw 50 people taking part in para-standing tennis, supported by top coaches at an event organized in partnership with Adam Hills, Cheshire LTA, Warrington Wolves Foundation and the LTA. Commenting on her award, Georgia said: “Despite such stiff opposition, I feel honored to have received such a prestigious award. “My journey started when I was six years old and fell in love with the game of tennis. I have been looking for another way to compete on a level playing field for 14 years after being told my only option was to use a wheelchair. But so far there was nothing for me, so I've been playing tennis against healthy people all my life. “Finding Para Standing Tennis has completely changed my life in ways I can't even put into words. This has allowed me to compete all over the world and meet so many amazing people with inspiring stories, like myself. “I hope that winning this award will result in increased funding and promotion and raise the profile of the sport, culminating in its inclusion in the Paralympic Games and future Grand Slams.” Take part in disabled tennis Have you been inspired by Georgia's journey? There is a form of tennis for everyone. Find out how you can get involved in disability tennis. More information

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lta.org.uk/news/para-standing-tennis-player-georgia-routledge-celebrates-rising-star-award/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos