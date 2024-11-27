Sports
Oregon Football Injury Report for No. 1 Ducks vs. Washington
Will Tez Johnson be back on the field Saturday when No. 1 Oregon plays Washington at Autzen Stadium at 4:30 p.m.?
A recent social media post from the star wide receiver seemed to indicate that he had been cleared to play again after missing nearly three full games following an injury in the first quarter against Michigan on Nov. 2.
“He isssssssssss!! Backkkkkkkkkkk!!” Johnson wrote a message on his Instagram Story on Nov. 19 that was attached to a photo of him celebrating during a game earlier this season.
Last Wednesday, during his bye week press conference, Oregon coach Dan Lanning wouldn't help decipher Johnson's post.
“I'm not going to talk about injuries,” Lanning said. “You'll see them on the field when they're ready to go.”
Lanning had a similar message Monday night when asked about the availability of defenseman Jordan Burch and offensive guard Marcus Harper II for Saturday's game. Burch missed the game against Wisconsin on Nov. 16 with an ankle injury and Harper is out for two games after being injured in the fourth quarter against Michigan.
“Yeah, I guess time will tell,” Lanning said Monday. “It's like I've always told you, when guys are ready to get on the field, you're going to see them.”
Here is an unofficial list of players who suffered injuries or were listed on the Big Ten Conference availability report prior to Oregon's win over the Badgers.
Report on Oregon football injuries ahead of the game against Washington
Matthew Bedford The offensive lineman and one-time projected starter at guard is out with a knee injury. He has been limited to just a few snaps this season at the end of the Oregon State game in Week 3 and is listed as listed on the Big Ten Availability Report for the past eight games.
Jordan Burch The defensive player injured his ankle in the fourth quarter against Maryland on Nov. 9 and did not play the following week against Wisconsin.
Dakoda Fields The freshman defensive back is out with a knee injury and there is no timetable for his return, Lanning said on Aug. 28.
Jahlil Florence The nine-game starter at cornerback last season continues to work his way back from a knee injury that occurred against Arizona State last November. He has been listed as out for every game so far this season, but has participated in practices in recent weeks.
“Trying to get back for you guys! Soon soon,” Florence tweeted earlier this month.
My Keil Gardner The redshirt freshman, who was expected to provide depth along the defensive line this fall, has been out all season with an undisclosed injury. When asked about Gardner's potential to play this season, Lanning responded, “Possibly. We'll continue to see where he's at and try it out.”
Zach Grisham The redshirt second-year defensive back hasn't played since the game against Boise State on September 7. He is officially listed for the last seven games, with no timetable given for his return.
Marcus Harper II The senior right guard suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter against Michigan on Nov. 2 and has missed the last two games, ending his streak of 23 consecutive starts.
Tez Johnson The senior wide receiver injured his shoulder in the first quarter against Michigan on Nov. 2 and missed the games against Maryland and Wisconsin. He leads the team with 64 catches for 649 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
Kyle Kasper The second-year receiver has missed the last seven games due to an undisclosed injury and his return this season is in doubt.
“I don't know if he will,” Lanning said earlier this month when asked if Kasper would play again this season. “And again, we will always put the player first. He is doing his utmost to rehabilitate. He has done such a great job for us this year. I am really proud of his growth, but if he can do that, fantastic. But I don't expect that to necessarily happen.”
Khamari Terrell The junior backup defensive back was listed as out against Wisconsin.
Chris Hansen covers University of Oregon football, men's basketball, track and field, cross country and softball for The Register-Guard. You can reach him at [email protected] and you can follow him at X @chansen_RG.
