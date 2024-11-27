Boise State Athletics





Boise State women's tennis has released its 2025 spring schedule, head coach Beck Roghaar announced on Tuesday. Boise State women's tennis has released its 2025 spring schedule, head coachannounced on Tuesday. The schedule is highlighted by 13 home games and nine road games, including a road trip to take on Big Ten opponent Minnesota. "I'm very excited about our schedule this year," the head coach said Beck Roghaar . "With a lot of home games, we have great opportunities to play for Bronco Nation. Our team has been relentless in their process and development this fall, maturing well and being excited about the goals ahead of us this spring. I'm confident people will love the way this group competes and goes after it together." The Broncos open the season with four straight home games, starting Jan. 18 against Weber State. The team will then host Idaho State and Lewis-Clark State on Jan. 24, followed by Gonzaga on Jan. 26. Boise State then hits the road for its first away game in Santa Clara on Feb. 1 before returning home for games against Linfield (Feb. 7), the College of Idaho (Feb. 7) and Eastern Washington (Feb. 14). ). The team will then have its longest stretch without a home game, starting with a visit to Washington State on Feb. 16. Boise State next travels to Minnesota for back-to-back games against the Golden Gophers on March 1 and St. Thomas on March 1. March 2. The Broncos wrap up non-conference play when they host Utah Tech on March 9. Mountain West play begins March 14 with Fresno State making the trip to Boise. Shortly thereafter, the Broncos will head to California to take on San Jose State on March 16. A challenging stretch continues with games at UNLV on March 21 and against 2024 MW Tournament champion San Diego State on March 23. The month ends with a home game against Nevada on March 30. April starts with two more home games, with Colorado State on April 4 and Wyoming on April 6. Boise State's final road trip includes visits to New Mexico to face the 2024 regular-season champions on April 11 and Air Force on April 13. The 2025 regular season concludes on April 17 with a home game against Utah State. Postseason play kicks off with the MW Championships in Las Vegas, taking place April 23-26. The NCAA tournament will follow in May, starting with first- and second-round games May 2-4, super regionals May 9-11 and team championships May 15-18.

