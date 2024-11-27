Fantasy Football – Top D/STs to stream and avoid for the rest of the season

The fantasy football playoffs are almost here, and with that comes increasing stress associated with our drafting process. That's especially true when it comes to defenses, where if you haven't already landed on one of this season's unexpectedly productive units — the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, or Minnesota Vikings — you're probably feeling uneasy about that particular unit . lineup slot.

Don't worry though, as if you are in a position to still compound the position from week to week. There is plenty of recent evidence that a streaming strategy can be successful during these critical weeks. Based on 2021-2023 results, only 43% of the top-10 D/STs through the first twelve weeks of the season achieved a top-10 average over the final six weeks. Volatility in this setup spot remains as important in weeks 13-18 as it was in the three months leading up to it.

With that in mind, let's revamp the 'D/ST Roadmap' to cover the crucial final six weeks of the season, to help you with your weekly lineup decisions.

Opponents to exploit with D/STs

Based on my own assessment of these teams' offenses, but also taking into account the schedule-adjusted points allowed data from the past five weeks and the season as a whole, here are the eight most fantasy-friendly matchups for a defense:

1. New York Giants: Added an average of 4.5 points to a D/ST's rating over the past five weeks (second highest), and averaged 3.4 points for the season (fifth highest)

2. Las Vegas Raiders: +2.4 points over five (6th), +5.0 points season (3rd)

3. Dallas Cowboys: +3.8 points over five (3rd), +2.2 points season (6th)

4. Tennessee Titans: +2.7 points over five (4th), +5.0 points season (2nd)

5. New England Patriots: +2.4 points over five (5th), +4.4 points season (4th)

6. Seattle Seahawks: +5.2 points over five (most), +2.0 points season (9th)

7. Cleveland Browns: +0.5 points over five (12th), +5.3 points season (most)

8. Chicago Bears: +2.2 points over five (8th), +1.8 points season (10th)

Other plus matchup violations: Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts.

Opponents should be avoided with D/STs

1. Baltimore Ravens: 6.3 subtracted from D/ST average over the last five weeks (league's best), and 6.9 points average for the season (also best)

2. Detroit Lions: -5.1 points over five (2nd best), -4.9 season (2nd best)

3. Buffalo Bills: -4.6 past five (3rd), -3.3 season (4th)

4. Green Bay Packers: -4.5 over five (4th), -3.9 season (3rd)

5. Philadelphia Eagles: -3.3 past five (7th), -0.9 season (12th)

6. Los Angeles Rams: -3.6 past five (5th), -1.3 season (8th)

7. Washington Commanders: -0.9 past five (15th), -2.3 season (5th)

8. Los Angeles Chargers: -1.2 past five (12th), -0.8 season (14th)

Other bad matchup offenses: San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The D/STs must be locked for the duration

NOTE: All D/ST recommendations are among those that started this week and are available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues.

At this critical stage of the season there is no real 'locked in' defense. Over the last six weeks, no team has more than three remaining matchups against my top eight exploitable offenses listed above.

That said, the Foalsone of those defenses with three top-eight matchups (the Bengals and Jaguars are the others), has a fantasy playoff schedule that deserves special mention. Once their Week 14 bye is over — which is the biggest obstacle left on their schedule — they'll be faced with nothing but mediocre or great matchups. In the final three weeks they face the Titans, Giants and Jaguars.

Week 13 D/ST recommendations

Cowboys (vs. NYG): While one of the most disappointing units this season, the Cowboys are coming off a 19-point game, helped by the returns of Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland. Take advantage of this short week matchup against the faltering Giants.

Commanders (vs. TEN): They were a good matchup-based defense, averaging 8.6 points against the eighth-ranked schedule-adjusted offenses of the season.

Foals (@NE): The defenses that faced the Patriots have scored in double figures in six of the last 10 weeks.

Prevent: The Eagles, the No. 1 fantasy defense over the past six weeks (11.7 points per game), are playing a must-avoid game against the Ravens. It is also wise to avoid the 49ers, who visit the Bills, and the Miami Dolphins, who play in Green Bay.

Week 14 D/ST recommendations

New Orleans Saints (@NYG): Although they have scored five or fewer fantasy points in each of their past eight games, this will be the most favorable game they have played since their 16-point blowout against the Panthers in Week 1.

Buccaneers (vs. LV): They have been one of the most matchup-driven defenses this season, highlighted by a 17-point game against Spencer Rattler and the Saints in Week 6 and 11 points this past week against the Giants.

Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA): Believe it or not, the Cardinals are on a three-game streak with double-digit fantasy point totals.

Prevent: Outside of the six teams that are bye, a group that includes the Ravens on the list, the Lions are the defense most to avoid. They host the Packers, against whom they scored just six fantasy points in Week 9.

Week 15 D/ST recommendations

Atlanta Falcons (@LV): They cooled off badly before their Week 11 bye, but if the rest helped, they could be a strong matchup contender this week and next.

Bengal (@TEN): Another defensive disappointment: the Bengals put up 7, 15 and 11 fantasy points in recent favorable games against the Giants (Week 6), Browns (Week 7) and Raiders (Week 9).

Cardinals (vs. NE): Beyond this matchup, it's not unthinkable that it could be a three-in-a-row consideration, with a road date at Carolina in Week 16. That will depend on how Bryce Young fares in the coming weeks.

Prevent: Once again, the Lions are the worry defense, although at least they are home for a tough assignment against the Bills. The Pittsburgh Steelers (@PHI) and 49ers (vs. LAR) are other defenses that could be deployed for upsets.

Week 16 D/ST recommendations

Valken (vs. NYG): They have one of the wider divides between home and away, with an average of 3.7 points more at home than away.

Jaguars (@LV): While they are one of the worst performing defenses of the season, they have had their moments over the past month, including an 11-point effort against the Patriots in Week 7.

Buccaneers (@DAL): Cowboys opponents have allowed a total of 41 fantasy points from their defense through three games since Dak Prescott's season-ending injury.

Prevent: This week it's the Steelers' matchup against the Ravens that you should avoid – although it's fair to point out that it was the Steelers who were the only defense this season to exceed 3 fantasy points against the Ravens (9, week 11) . Furthermore, the Eagles (@WAS) and Broncos (@LAC) have unattractive matchups.

Week 17 D/ST recommendations

Foals (@NYG): Fantasy managers can thrive simply by picking defenses to face the Giants, and the ones they face from Weeks 13 through 17 are all currently available in more than half of ESPN's leagues.

Saints (vs. LV): The fewest fantasy points a defense has scored in a game against the Raiders this season is 5, and nine of the 11 have scored at least 8 points.

Chargers (@NE) or Bears (vs. ZEE): They're both close to 50% on the list, but they'll certainly be among the top streamers of championship week.

Prevent: The Texans host the Ravens on Christmas Eve in what will be their second consecutive short week. It's also best to avoid the 49ers (vs. DET) and Vikings (vs. GB) whenever possible.

Week 18 D/ST recommendations

Chargers (@LV): For those still in the championship matchups, the Chargers face a weak offense and may still be in the playoff seeding game in Week 18.

Commanders (@DAL): The NFC playoff race is proving to be more competitive than the AFC in Week 18, and the Cowboys don't seem likely to reverse their status as one of the top matchups for D/STs in the future.

Aries (vs. SEA): Before their Sunday night upset against the Eagles in Week 12, the Rams had averaged 11.5 fantasy points over their previous six games.

Prevent: The playoff implications will have a lot to say about the Week 18 matchups to avoid — teams that qualified and rested players aren't opponents to avoid — but if the Vikings-Lions game in Detroit is any affects NFC seeding, the Vikings will be a defense to avoid.