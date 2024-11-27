Sports
Where did BYU end up after its second straight loss? Desert News
BYU would once again fall in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Arizona State.
The question was: how far? And would the College Football Playoff committee consider a road loss to a ranked opponent (ASU) to be less damaging than a home loss to an unranked opponent (Kansas)?
In the fourth edition of the 2024 CFP rankings, the Cougars (9-2) are ranked No. 19, down five spots from their No. 14 ranking last week, meaning the loss to Arizona State was seen as slightly more forgivable considered in the fourth edition of the CFP rankings. eyes of the committee than the Cougars' loss to Kansas two weeks ago.
By comparison, BYU was ranked No. 19 in the latest version of the AP Poll and No. 20 in the Coaches Poll.
The days of the Cougars making program history with their rankings in the College Football Playoff era appear to be over for this season, save for a wild Week 14 this upcoming holiday weekend and an equally crazy conference championship weekend the week after.
BYU now ranks 15 times in the CFP rankings.
Why are the College Football Playoff rankings important?
As a reminder, since its debut in 2014, the CFP rankings have determined which teams will make the College Football playoffs, which was previously a four-team playoff and is now a twelve-team affair.
While the AP and Coaches Polls have long held a historic place in college football, the only rankings that matter right now are the CFP rankings.
However, in the twelve-team playoff format, a top 12 ranking does not guarantee a spot in the playoffs.
The five highest-ranked conference champions are guaranteed a spot in the 12-team playoffs, with the four highest-ranked conference champions seeded. Those are expected (though not technically guaranteed) to be the champions of the ACC, the Big 12, the Big Ten and the SEC and then the highest-ranked champion of one of the five Group of Five conferences.
The remaining seven playoff participants are determined by rankings, regardless of conference.
Currently, the four conferences in line for first-round byes are the Big Ten, SEC, ACC and MW. With the Big 12 and AAC in a battle for the final guaranteed championship spot.
Who else is in the rankings that matters to BYU right now?
Houston, the Cougars' remaining regular-season opponent, has been one of the worst teams in the Big 12 this season, with a 4-7 overall record and a 3-5 mark in the conference. The Cougars (the Houston variety) won't be bowling this season, and a BYU win on Saturday won't do much to raise the profile of the Cougars (the Provo variety) among the playoff committee. However, a loss to Houston would be incredibly damaging and likely knock BYU out of the rankings altogether.
BYU still has some notable wins this season. No. 9 SMU's only loss this season is at home against BYU and the Mustangs will play for the ACC Championship. Whether or not it wins that game, SMU appears destined for the playoffs in its first year in a Power conference.
Other notable wins for BYU come at home against No. 24 Kansas State and Baylor. At 8-3 and 7-4 respectively this year, Kansas State and Baylor are considered quality wins at this point. BYU's other four Big 12 conference wins are a combined 15-29, which doesn't do the Cougars any favors.
BYU still ranks quite well ESPN's Strength of Record metricwhich comes in at No. 13 overall and tops among all Big 12 teams. ASU's rise, plus Kansas' recent resurgence, also do wonders for the overall strength of BYU's program.
If BYU can secure a spot in the Big 12 title game, there are a few ways the Cougars could have a shot at earning a near-guaranteed spot in the playoffs.
The teams that may matter most in the rankings when it comes to BYU are the two or three losing ACC teams (like Clemson), Big Ten teams (like Illinois), and SEC teams (Alabama, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M). How the committee views those teams after the final week of the regular season will determine whether BYU has an outside chance of making the playoffs as an overall team if the Cougars can't play for the Big 12 title.
College Football Playoff Standings (November 26)
- Oregon (11-0); Big Ten
- Ohio State (10-1); Big Ten
- Texel (10-1); SEC
- Penn State (10-1); Big Ten
- Notre Dame (10-1); Independent
- Miami (FL) (10-1); ACC
- Georgia (9-2); SEC
- Tennessee (9-2); SEC
- SMU (10-1); ACC
- Indiana (10-1); Big Ten
- Boise State (10-1); MWC
- Clemson (9-2); ACC
- Alabama (8-3); SEC
- Ole Miss (8-3); SEC
- South Carolina (8-3); SEC
- Arizona State (9-2); Big 12
- Tulaan (9-2); AAC
- Iowa State (9-2); Big 12
- BYU (9-2); Big 12
- Texas A&M (8-3); SEC
- Missouri (8-3); SEC
- UNLV (9-2); MWC
- Illinois (8-3); Big Ten
- Kansas State (8-3); Big 12
- Colorado (8-3); Big 12
|
