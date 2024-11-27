Athletes impress at Tri State games





Hudson won gold medals in the table tennis singles, 25-meter freestyle swimming and 50-meter freestyle, as well as silver medals in the 100-meter and 200-meter sprint. He will also represent Victoria Country in football this week. The Horsham Rockets team finished first in the game's indoor sports programme, second in athletics and second overall out of 35 teams, with the Warrack Warriors named the best athletics team and third overall. Horsham Rockets volunteer Jeff Pekin described the results as great performances for both teams. All athletes contributed and performed to the best of their ability. There were some very happy athletes and staff members, he said. were medal winners Horsham Missiles: Andrew Lang, gold in the 50-meter run and 100-meter run, silver in the table tennis doubles; Erin Kearns, gold in 25m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, silver in carpet doubles, 50m hurdles, bronze in shot put, gold in bean bag throw, silver in pool walk, pool barbell, 75m run and 200m run; Julie Clark, gold in 25-meter run, beanbag throw, bronze in 25-meter backstroke; Maureen Cameron silver in carpet bowls doubles, 50 meter run, bronze in pool walk, 75 meter run; Michael Clark, gold in table tennis singles, 25 meter backstroke, silver in tennis ball throw; Sharon Creasey, gold in pool barbell, 50 meter run, silver in 25 meter run, carpet bowls double; Tom Leemruggen, silver in table tennis doubles, pool walk, 50 meter run; Warrick Lang, gold in 25 meter running, silver in tennis ball throw, carpet bowls doubles, bronze in pool barbell. Warrack Warriors: Lachie Young, gold in 50-meter run, football kick, bronze in 25-meter freestyle, PB in 100-meter run; Maddee Townsend, gold in 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke, 200-meter run, bronze in 100-meter run, football kick; Callum Barnes, gold in beanbag throw, silver in beanbag accuracy, bronze in 50m run, PB in pool barbell, pool walk; Ken Hunter, gold in pool walk, 25m run, bronze in 50m run, PB in bean bag accuracy; Stephen Coon, gold in 25 meter freestyle, silver in beanbag accuracy, bronze in 25 meter breaststroke; Merryn Baxter, gold in 50m running, silver in pool running, pool barbell, table tennis singles, bronze in 100m running; Mark Fogarty, gold in the 100 meter run, bronze in the group walk; Ray Hinchcliffe, gold in 50m running, beanbag accuracy, silver in table tennis singles, bronze in pool running, pool barbell. Simply better care: Rachael Werner, gold in basketball throw, 50 meter freestyle, silver in football distance kick, bronze in 50 meter hurdles; Rachael Pring, bronze in 50-meter run; Indya Baulch, gold in 25 meter freestyle, swimming pool run, silver in shot put, bronze in 25 meter walk, 25 meter run; Matthew Schmidt, silver in bean bag throw, 25 meter freestyle, bronze in pool walk, 25 meter run; Jacqui Trigg, silver in quoits, 25m freestyle; Jack Werner, gold in 50 meter breaststroke, 200 meter run, silver in pool walk, 100 meter run, football distance kick, bronze in 50 meter freestyle; Maree Crouch, gold in 50m hurdles, football distance kick, silver in pool walk, 50m freestyle, bronze in 50m run. Horsham heat: Holly Mee, silver in beanbag accuracy, bronze in basketball throw, running; Glenn Castleman, gold in freestyle, bronze in eight-ball, football kick; Mark Sommerville, gold in freestyle, silver in run, bronze in eight-ball; Carly, silver in tennis ball throw, bronze in freestyle, PB in walk; Jess, silver in backstroke, running, bronze in beanbag accuracy, walk; Chelsea, gold in walking, silver in running. The full November 27, 2024 edition of The Weekly Advertiser is available online. READ IT HERE! The full November 27, 2024 edition of AgLife is available online. READ IT HERE!

