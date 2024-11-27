Notre Dame rises, Alabama falls back

Things got a little crazy in college football last week. The fallout from the setbacks and key wins were revealed in the College Football Playoff committee rankings released Tuesday.

Going into the unveiling, the big questions started with determining the team that would occupy Indiana's No. 5 spot before the Hoosiers fell to Ohio State on Saturday. That ranking went to Notre Dame, which improved one spot after beating Army, which was ranked No. 19 by the committee last week.

The Irish fight are in line to host a home match in the first round with a win against Southern California in their final. Miami is behind the Fighting Irish after improving by two spots. The Hurricanes must beat Syracuse to reach the ACC Championship Game against SMU. Indiana finished at No. 10 and closes the regular season against Purdue.

The other question was where Alabama and Mississippi would fall after each suffering a third loss. The Crimson flood and Rebels were ranked No. 7 and No. 9, respectively, before Week 13. If they were to exit the SEC championship race, where would they stack up against the other top contenders? Alabama fell to No. 13 and Mississippi landed at No. 14 and will need some serious help to make the field.

Rounding out the top 10 were No. 7 Georgia, No. 8 Tennessee and No. 9 SMU. The two SEC teams in this bracket face tough games this week, with the Bulldogs hosting Georgia Tech and the Volunteers Meeting Vanderbilt.

There was no mystery at the top of the rankings, with Oregon, Ohio State, Texas and Penn State continuing to hold the top four positions for the third week in a row. The Ducks will play in the Big Ten title game in two weeks. The Buckeyes and Longhorns must defeat respective rivals Michigan and Texas A&M to secure spots in the Big Ten and SEC championship games. The Nittany Lions would face Oregon if they beat Maryland and Ohio State lost.

No. No. 11 Boise State remains the Group of Five's top team and would secure one of the five conference champion spots by defeating Oregon State and UNLV or Colorado State in the Mountain West title game. It is possible the Broncos could earn a first-round bye over the four highest-rated champions. They are currently five spots ahead of Arizona State, the Big 12's top team in the rankings. No. 17 Tulane is also in the mix for an automatic spot with a win against Memphis on Thanksgiving and then winning the American Athletic Championship game against Army.

The SEC still has the most teams in the rankings, with all eight that appeared last week ranking in the top 25. The Big Ten has five teams, with No. 23 Illinois joining Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana. The Big 12 also has five teams, with Brigham Young and Colorado, last week's top two schools, staying in after losses, and Kansas State joining. The ACC has three and the Mountain West has two.

This is the fourth publication of the College Football Playoff Committee's rankings. There will be another one next Tuesday, and the final rankings will be announced on December 8 and will determine the field of twelve teams that will determine this season's national champion.

What is the College Football Playoff schedule?

The first-round matches will take place on December 20 and 21 at campus locations hosting the higher seeds. The No. 5 seed plays the No. 12 seed, No. 6 faces No. 11, No. 7 matches No. 10 and No. 8 meets No. 9.

The winners of these matches will advance to the quarter-finals. The Fiesta Bowl will be played on December 31st. The Sugar Bowl, Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl are played on January 1.

The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will host the semifinals on January 9 and 10, respectively.

The championship game will be played in Atlanta on January 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The schedule based on this week's rankings would look like this:

First round games(with sowing)

No. 12 State Arizona and No. 5 State Ohio

No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Penn State

No. 10 SMU at No. 7 Notre DAme

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Georgia

Quarterfinals

Fiesta bowl:No. 4 Boise State vs. Ohio State-Arizona State winner

Peach bowl:No. 3 Winner Miami vs. Penn State-Indiana

Sugar bowl:No. 2 Winner Texas vs. Notre Dame-SMU

Rose bowl:No. 1 Winner Oregon vs. Georgia-Tennessee

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25

1. Oregon (11-0)

2. Ohio State (10-1)

3. Texas (10-1)

4. Penn State (10-1)

5. Notre Dame (10-1)

6. Miami (Fla.) (10-1)

7. Georgia (9-2)

8. Tennessee (9-2)

9. SMU (10-1)

10. Indiana (10-1)

11. Boise State (10-1)

12. Clemson (9-2)

13. Alabama (8-3)

14. Mississippi (8-3)

15. South Carolina (8-3)

16. Arizona State (9-2)

17. Tulane (9-2)

18. Iowa State (9-2)

19. Brigham Young (9-2)

20. Texas A&M (8-3)

21. Missouri (8-3)

22. UNLV (9-2)

23. Illinois (8-3)

24. Kansas State (8-3)

25. Colorado (8-3)