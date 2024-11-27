Saint Lucia organizes national table tennis tournaments





Four champions were crowned this weekend as the Saint Lucia National Table Tennis Association (SLNTTA) kicked off its national day tournaments at the Castries Table Tennis Center in Vide Boutielle on Saturday. In the Girls Under-11 event, Emma-Lee Wells, a student at Carmen Renee Memorial School, took the first place title with a hard-fought victory over Katelyn Montoute of Anse La Raye Primary School. The match was a nail-biter, with Wells securing victory by 15-13, 12-10. Simone Pelage from Anse La Raye Primary and Jeannae Philogene from Grande Riviere Primary both finished in third place. Defending champion Reuben Harris of Dame Pearlette Louisy School repeated in the Boys Under-11 category, without dropping a set. In the final, Harris defeated Louie Arthur of Anse La Raye Primary 11-3, 11-5, 11-7. Joshua Joseph and Malachi Stanislaus, both from Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary, took third place. The Girls Under-13 event saw an intense final showdown between two Anse La Raye residents: Lyzan Seraphin from Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS) and Germina Isidore from Sir Ira Simmons Secondary. Isidore ultimately emerged victorious in a 3-2 comeback victory (7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10). Annique St Jour from Leon Hess Comprehensive and Katelyn Montoute from Anse La Raye Primary came third. The final event of the day was the Boys Under-13 competition, where Leshon Francis of CCSS triumphed in straight sets to win the title for the third year in a row. Francis defeated Landen Felicien of St Marys College (SMC) 11-5, 11-6, 11-4 in the final. Felicien, who also won all his previous matches in straight sets, took second place, while Jace Charles and Romaine Cole, both from SMC, came third. The SLNTTA tournaments will continue with more events over the coming weekends, showcasing the talent and determination of young athletes from across the island.

