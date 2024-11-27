The ASU coach believes the Sun Devils belong





TEMPE – If this week's AP Top 25 is any indication, ASU football could be on the outside looking into Tuesday night's College Football Playoff bracket. The Sun Devils were ranked No. 14 by The Associated Press, outside the top 12, but top among their Big 12 counterparts, which might be good enough to pull it off. The CFP rankings will be updated Tuesday at 6:00 PM MST. “I think we'll find out,” coach Kenny Dillingham said Monday when asked if the Sun Devils deserve a spot. 'You're only as good as your next match. It's that simple. You have to constantly prove to people that you deserve something. “Do I think the body of work we've put together is worth it? Yes. But do I think the body of work is worth it if we lose a game? No.” For the final rankings that will determine the expanded 12-team playoff, the top five ranked conference champions will receive automatic bids, and the top four will receive first-round byes. That's where ASU would like to be, but a great season from Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty could be part of the reason why Boise State just pulls ahead. At the most recent bracket unveiling, the Broncos held the No. 4 spot in the bracket, while BYU took the final automatic bid at the No. 12 spot. After a head-to-head win over BYU, you can expect a clean exchange between the Cougars and Sun Devils. Should ASU be ahead of Boise State in the College Football Playoff? When it comes to quality losses, Boise State has perhaps the best in the country: 37-34 over No. 1 Oregon (leading 20-14 at halftime), the only undefeated team left in the country. ASU's losses are not nearly as heavy: at Texas Tech (7-4) and at Cincinnati (5-6). However, the final matchup did not involve ASU starting quarterback Sam Leavitt. The Broncos' wins aren't necessarily the kind that would inspire a selection committee. The resume includes a win at home against Washington State (8-3) in September before a win at UNLV (9-2) after the quarterback entered the transfer portal. Most recently, Boise State struggled to beat a 2-9 Wyoming team, 17-13, that defeated ASU 48-7 in the season opener. While the Big 12 doesn't offer a large number of signature winning opportunities, it certainly has more than the Mountain West. In consecutive weeks, ASU won at Kansas State (8-3) and at home against BYU (9-2). It also defeated a Utah team (4-7) earlier this year. If it makes it to the Big 12 title game, ASU would have another shot at a signature win over one of Colorado, Iowa State or BYU. But as Dillingham has said, no playoff conversations can be had until ASU takes care of business this week against an underperforming Arizona team. The Sun Devils and Wildcats will kick off Saturday at 1:30 PM MST. Listen to the game on 98.7 FM, the Arizona Sports app or ArizonaSports.com. Watch on FOX.

