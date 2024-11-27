What are the odds that the Cyclones win and still miss the title game?

AMES When the Big 12 released a slew of tiebreakers for their league championship berths on Sunday, I noticed something interesting.

Not so much in the scenarios themselves, although there are plenty of fascinating and strange permutations when you're talking about four teams currently in first place and the tiebreakers involved in a 16-team conference with unbalanced schedules.

It's basically the chaos conference, and this weekend has a decent chance to deliver on that in the amazing ways that only college football can.

What struck me, however, was the reaction of not all, but some Iowa State fans to those scenarios.

Not about the circumstances that will have the consequences Cyclonescurrently one of four atop the standings heading into the Big 12 championship game next weekend to try to win the program's first national title, but on the most heartbreaking way Iowa State can do it miss the title game.

There was real, tangible concern about the scenario in which Iowa State beats Kansas State on Saturday (6:30 p.m.; FOX) but is still not allowed to play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

As if fully internalizing or expecting that outcome will arm the emotions against it should it happen.

The (athletic) cup mentality as Iowa State coach Matt Campbell described it when I mentioned the feeling, although he used a more colloquial term about what the cup protects.

And honestly, I get it. This fan base is one with a well-deserved dose of fatalism. A feeling that the universe, the football gods or the mind of Gene Chizik are always conspiring to create a worst-case scenario for Iowa State football. It's understandable, perhaps even psychologically necessary, after the worst case has unfolded with erratic regularity for more than a century.

That mentality was best and most hilariously distilled in a tweet from an anonymous fan on Saturday night, after losses by Colorado and BYU opened the Cyclones' path to the title game.

The fate of the Iowa State Cyclones now rests in the scariest place of all, wrote Jack Trice Mafia, in the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones.

The prospects are somewhat justified, is what I'm saying.

But I was curious: What exactly are the chances of that nightmare scenario happening? What are the chances of the proverbial blow below the belt? The gut punch. The Scenario If there is a God, it is a vengeful one.

So with the help of ESPN's FPI game predictive analytics and Dan Nettleton, professor and chairman of the Department of Statistics at Iowa State, I set out to find the answer.

Here's how the scenario plays out:

Iowa State beats Kansas State

Colorado beats Oklahoma State

Arizona State beats Arizona

Houston beats BYU

Texas Tech beats West Virginia

Then one or both of these results:

Kansas beats Baylor

TCU beats Cincinnati

The chance that the weekend will go exactly like this is 1.7 percent. For reference, the chance of drawing a specific card from a deck of cards is 1.9 percent.

It's easier to pick the right card than to let this scenario unfold, said Nettleton, an outspoken sports fan who has co-authored articles on the likelihood of who would have won the 2020 NCAA Tournament and the NFL's odds of winning .

If they win they have to participate.

However, if you want to feed your nihilistic side, if you assume an Iowa State win (they have slightly better than a chance of beating Kansas State, according to ESPN), then there's a 3.2 percent chance over the odds on a rolling snake. eyes with a pair of dice that leave them out.

And if you want to cash in on your fatalism, hedge your heartbreak, or bet on the horror of Iowa State's football gods, you can get a six- or seven-leg parlay that pays plus-4,006 (a $5 bet wins $200), plus-3,347 ($5 to win $167) or plus-6,480 ($5 to win $324), depending on which scenario you think is most is painful (winning Kansas, winning TCU or winning both, respectively).

So, for all you tired, worn out and worried Cyclones fans figuratively or otherwise reaching for your protective gear, that's what you're dealing with heading into the weekend.

However, there is another option.

When I got here, Campbell told the Register on Tuesday: The expectation is: woe is me. From 2017 onwards there will be no more Woe I. There is an expectation and a standard to be the best. Sometimes we've done that really well and sometimes, hey, we haven't, but that's college football.

We've proven to be our best in some big moments, and some big moments along the way. Definitely worked like crazy to be our best Saturday night.

This is the part of the story where it feels like Campbell is Robin Williams and you, dear reader, are Matt Damon in Good Will Hunting. It's not your fault, and it's time to follow Minnie Driver to California.

Which in this case, I guess, means putting aside your, ahem, athletic cup and the belief that the universe, the football gods, or the Ghost of Coaches Past are out to get you.

To be able to do it with our fan base and the energy and passion that this place has been about, to be able to give it something to be proud of and have confidence in, said Iowa State's all-time winningest coach : boy, I hope so at that point.

Nine years later, every time this team took the field, our fan base got something to be truly proud of.

Is that enough to make the wearyest Cyclone fan laugh on Saturday with a 1 in 52 chance of a kick to the soul without the protection of an emotional athletics trophy?

I'm more concerned about the scenario, said Professor Nettleton, where they just don't win.

You know what? Count that as progress.

