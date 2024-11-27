Bear crowned All-American at NCAA Championships | Tennis

The Bears closed out the final tournament of the fall season in spectacular fashion, capturing another title and showing their mettle on the national stage. Senior Katja Wiersholm was a standout star, advancing to the singles round of 16 in the NCAA Championships and earning All-American honors.

The NCAA singles and doubles championship, hosted at the Baylors Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas, ended for Cal after a three-day run that began on November 19. The NCAA committee launched a new schedule to host the singles and doubles championships in the fall with the team championships ultimately being staged in the reverse of the usual schedule.

Cal head coach Amanda Augustus spoke about the ability of teams as student-athletes to adapt and adjust their games accordingly.

If the seniors made this kind of change in format their senior year, they handled it well, Augustus said. For three of our seniors to be in the NCAA Tournament shows how, you know, like all Cal students, they're resilient and flexible and just get it done.

Prior to the NCAA Championships, Cal split to compete in three sectional tournaments, which tested the team's resilience and served as a good turning point and test for the players.

“I think that weekend when we tried to get everyone to three events and keep in touch even though we were separated, we were still very connected as a team and I was happy to see that,” Augustus said. I knew it would serve us well this week.

Cal opened strong in the round of 64, with all three singles qualifiers advancing. Senior Lan Mi defeated Kaitlyn Carnicella of South Carolina in a three-setter, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, while sophomore Mao Mushika defeated Auburn's Angella Okutoyi in a straight set, 6-3, 6-2. Despite a quick singles win, Mushika had to keep her composure ahead of a doubles showdown with senior Jessica Alsola the next day.

Meanwhile, Wiersholm started her singles run with a draw, 4-4, against Wichita States Xin Tong Wang before the latter withdrew from the competition. Despite an abbreviated opening round, the skills Wiersholm had culminated during her collegiate career were put to the test in a thrilling match against 10th-ranked South Carolina's Sarah Hamner, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(6). on top of it.

(Wiersholm) played in the NCAA tournament in May (and) lost a good three-setter there, so I think when it wears off and she looks back, she'll realize she was able to achieve All-American status in singles , said Augustus. I think she is also a very good doubles player.

The other three Bears were unable to follow suit with wins as they faced stiff competition. Mi and Mushika were eliminated by their opponents, Ohio State's Luciana Perry, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, and Cardinal Connie Ma in a two-setter, respectively ending their runs at the NCAA Championships. Mushika suffered another defeat in doubles with Alsola as the duo fell to UCLA's top-seeded Kimmi Hance and Elise Wagle, 6-3, 6-3.

Wiersholm, the last Bear standing, lost in the postseason campaign to Auburn's DJ Bennett, 7-6(5), 6-3, putting the Cals on the national stage Thursday night. Despite falling short in doubles the year before, her tournament comeback became the deepest run of her NCAA career and an achievement for Cal overall.

I think all the players, if they haven't achieved All-American status here, they can still get (the honor) in singles and doubles in their year-end status queue, Augustus said.

The tournament capped a season of growth and refocus for the Bears, who continue to demonstrate camaraderie and talent.

With coaching experience for both the women's and men's teams, Augustus emphasized unity and support of each other as a driving factor in Cal's success on and off the court.

(I'm) happy to see such a large Cal contingent at the championships. “I think it's good to represent the university and the athletic department,” Augustus said. I think tennis was like a family that I was also proud of (the men's team) to see how far they've come. Yes, they are special to me, besides my own players.

Looking ahead, Augustus emphasizes the need to adjust their doubles game as the team prepares for spring.

With the first half of the year behind them, the Bears are primed for a promising spring season fueled by a recovery break. As the team transitions to the next phase and format, Cal's adaptability and team spirit will continue to improve his play.