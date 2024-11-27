Sports
The hockey community is mourning the loss of Champlin Park's goaltender
Max Akerson died Tuesday after his second battle with cancer, just three days after his 16th birthday.
CHAMPLIN, Minn. The hockey community is mourning the loss of a Champlin Park teenager who died Tuesday at the age of 16 after a long battle with cancer.
Max Akerson was a goalkeeper for the Champlin Park Rebels and a beloved teammate and friend who was first diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer in 2021. The teen recovered after surgery and aggressive treatment, but the cancer eventually returned.
His mother shared in a social media post that although Max fought long and hard, the end came quickly.
“Today at 10:20 am, Max tried to get out of bed and fell into his father's arms. He took his last breath with his parents' hands on him,” Sarah Akerson wrote. “He is free from pain and suffering. He fought so long and hard. He didn't let the cancer win. He lived every day.”
The response to Max's death was swift and sincere. The Champlin Park High School Boy's Hockey Facebook page shared a memorial for the young Ice Forum enrollee.
The neighboring Andover Huskies, often a rival to Champlin Park, took to social media to urge everyone to leave a hockey stick on their porch in memory of Max, and to support his family and the Huskie hockey community. 'Fly high Max. You left a mark on us all and your fight will inspire so many.”
Even before his passing, the Champlin Park HS Boys Hockey Team had already planned an “ORANGE OUT” fundraiser for Max Akerson and his family on December 5 when the Huskies take on Andover. All profits out sale of a special shirtsilent auction, concession sales and additional donations will go to the Akerson family or a charity of your choice.
Max is survived by his parents Sarah and Robb and two sisters. In what has become a hockey tradition, families across the metro – and Minnesota – leave their porch lights on and raise a stick in Max's honor.
