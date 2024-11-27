Cricket Cave returns to Sabina Park | Sport





IN A determined bid to revive the declining popularity of cricket in Jamaica, The Cricket Cave is taking an innovative approach to turning test matches at Sabina Park into a center of entertainment and engagement. The brainchild of Atishai Mansingh and David Henriques, the Cricket Cave will once again roll out its innovative activities during the second Test match between the West Indies and Bangladesh, starting on Saturday at Sabina Park. Following the overwhelming success of their Fan Zone during the T20 series against South Africa earlier this year, Mansingh says the Cricket Cave is ready to take on the ultimate challenge. “We want to revive the appeal of Test cricket here in Jamaica,” Mansingh said. We plan to transform the Upper North Stand (3rd Floor) into a cricket-meets-entertainment extravaganza. We recognize that cricket no longer dominates as Jamaica's sport of choice, so we will bridge the gap by incorporating elements that appeal to a broader audience.” On opening day, fans will be treated to a plethora of food options and drink specials, including “Happy Hours” to keep spirits high. For football fans, there's a Premier League watch-along with Arsenal versus West Ham. Mansingh made it clear that his entity will leave no stone unturned as they have something for everyone. “As the day draws to a close, the entertainment shifts to the Fan Zone with a domino tournament from 5pm to 8pm, followed by the 'Windie Bashment'.” This lively event will feature a live DJ, an open bar and a festive atmosphere to end the first day in style.” According to Mansingh, day two will end with a delectable brunch menu, accompanied by bottomless mimosas to set the tone for a relaxing and enjoyable day. Football fans can once again gather to watch the highly anticipated clash between Liverpool and Manchester City. The domino tournament continues, offering fans a new opportunity to participate and socialize. For those who combine work and play, Cricket Cave is also introducing the 'Work from Sabina Park' initiative, where fans can enjoy free WiFi, charging stations and tempting lunch specials, while soaking up the atmosphere of live international cricket. Another unique feature that Mansingh believes will be a firm favorite with young fans is the cricket net in the stands, specially designed for children. Equipped with a softball and a bat, young fans can play classic games such as bounce, bat and catch, while watching their cricket heroes in action on the field.

