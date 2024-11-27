Michigan football has the formula for an upset against Ohio State in 2024

There's an old saying in life that seems to apply well to the Michigan football mentality in the rivalry game against Ohio State: If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

The Gluttonwere of course broken into bite-sized pieces in this disagreement for almost twenty years. From 2004 to 2020, Michigan's only win in the sport's most historic rivalry was a 40-34 victory over then-interim coach Luke Fickell, who led the Buckeyes to a 6-6 season in his lone year between Jim Tressel and Urban. Meijer.

UM has lost 14 of 15 years, but was out of the game in 2020 after a COVID-19 outbreak infected the locker room in the weeks leading up to The Game.

However, when the rivalry resumed to conclude the 2021 regular season, the old refrain that UM would only hang around until OSU imposed its will was reversed as the game progressed.

The Wolverines were physical and pounded OSU to the ground from start to finish. Hassan Haskins led the way as the rushing attack grounded the Buckeyes, rushing for 41 carries, 297 yards and all six touchdowns in the history-breaking victory, 42-27, in a snow globe in Ann Arbor.

The winning formula was discovered.

I would say after the end of the season (2021) there has never been a hint of doubt that we are the more physical, more dominant team, sixth year safety Quinten Johnson said Monday at Schembechler Hall in Ann Arbor. Were the team that would ultimately emerge victorious. Doubt and fear, I don't think they've ever really entered anyone's mind, especially the guys on this roster. Being nervous or not being able to embrace the moment isn't necessarily on someone's mind. Because the expectation is to win.

'Starts with the boys at the front'

Here's a little secret: Michigan knows Ohio State has the advantage at the skill positions.

It knows that running backs Quinshon Judkins (former SEC Offensive Player of the Year at Ole Miss) and TreVeyon Henderson are among the best one-two punches in the country.

UM features OSU's top three threats in the wide receiving corps of Jeremiah Smith (52 catches, 899 yards, nine touchdowns), Emeka Egbuka (56 catches, 692 yards, nine touchdowns) and Carnell Tate (35 catches, 525 yards, four touchdowns)) each have production this season equal to that of UM's entire wide receivers combined (71 grabs for 636 yards, four TDs).

And it knows quarterback Will Howard, a Kansas State transfer getting his first taste of the rivalry, is dynamic, completing 208 of 281 passes (74%) for 2,685 yards and 33 total touchdowns (26 passing, seven rushing) compared with six interceptions.

To counteract all that, UM also knows what it is good at.

“It really starts with the guys up front, the big guys,” quarterback Davis Warren said Monday. They know how we have won the competition in recent years and what it comes down to. I think they're confident they can do that.

Certainly, this is one of the worst kept secrets. Everyone knows that UM wants to run the ball, but so often this year UM seemed unable to do so. However, UM surpassed 200 rushing yards for the first time in more than a month in last week's 50-6 rout of Northwestern.

The rushing attack ranks No. 62 in the country (4.47 yards per carry), which is surprisingly just a fraction of a step behind last year's group, which ranked No. 52 in the country (4.5 yards per carry). carry).

“I think the biggest part of this game is the rushing battle, you've seen that every year,” UM coach Sherrone Moore said. “They're going to be focusing on the same thing, so that should be the emphasis for us.”

'Physicality was always there'

When Michigan nearly doubled OSU 45-23 in Columbus in 2022, it did so with a decided rushing advantage. UM ran 35 times for 252 yards (7.2 per attempt) and three touchdowns; Donovan Edwards had a career-high 216 yards and two scores.

It wasn't quite as lopsided last season, but UM's 39 rushes for 156 yards and two scores were better than OSU's 28 carries for 107 yards and one score as the Wolverines held on at 30-24.

This season, the offensive line has shifted between Greg Crippen and Dom Giudice at center; Evan Link and Andrew Gentry on the right tackle; and Jeff Persi had to step in to replace an injured Myles Hinton at left tackle.

With the only constants being guards Gio El-Hadi and Josh Priebe, there was a learning curve. The unit, led by first-year OL coach Grant Newsome, was still learning to move as one. Often players and coaches say they turn on the movie and one accident would cause a breakdown.

Many saw it as unsolvable, but those with optimism knew that a week like the last was possible.

Throughout the season, the execution may not have been there, but the physicality was always there, Johnson said of the offensive line. If we want to win this match we have to make sure we are physical and that we do our job.

There's that word again: execute. It seems like a cop-out when it's used so often, but it's a fact. UM played the cleanest game of the year vs. Northwestern.

The UM does not appear to pose a real threat in the event of an air attack. It is No. 107 in scoring (23.1 points) in the Football Bowl Subdivision, No. 132 in passing yards per attempt (5.6), and remains the only team without a 40-yard pass play.

With that in mind, UM knows it needs success on the ground to compete. As they say in Ann Arbor: when they play their style and their ball level, it will be a game in the second half.

They're as good as any defense in the country, Moore said. Complete defense. I have a great skill, have a great talent, do a good job with the scheme that something was familiar with, we studied and we looked. Yeah, they're a really good team, so are we to have to execute at a high level to win.

