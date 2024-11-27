Juan Martin del Potro describes the endless nightmare of life after tennis





Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground as the story develops. Whether it's investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which shines a light on America's women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is is to get the facts from the facts. messaging. At such a pivotal moment in American history, we need reporters on the ground. Thanks to your donation, we can continue to send journalists to report both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes the difference. Near Read more Juan Martin del Potro has described the endless nightmare that is life after tennis, with the 2009 US Open winner admitting he deals with horrific pain on a daily basis. The Argentine ended his injury-plagued career in 2022 after almost three years out of action with a knee problem. After starting his time as a pro so brilliantly with a grand slam victory in New York, Del Potro struggled to challenge consistently amid a succession of wrist and leg problems. And the former world number 3 has revealed the toll the struggle to stay in the sport has taken, with the 36-year-old taking pills every morning to deal with the pain. My daily life is not what I would like, Del Potro said in a video on Instagram. I can't play football, I can't play padel. It's terrible. They took [from] I got the chance to do what I loved most: play tennis. It's very heavy. There are times when I have no strength left. I am not indestructible. I have good things, bad things, but most of the time I have to pretend and put on a good face, but often I feel terrible. Every day when I wake up, I have to take six or seven pills. Stomach protectors, anti-inflammatories, one against anxiety. Then the pills made me gain weight, so they told me to stop eating certain things. Del Potro fractured his kneecap in a first-round match against Denis Shapovalov at Queens in 2019 and did not play again until his farewell event, the Argentina Open in February 2022. open image in gallery Juan Martin del Potro suffered a serious knee injury at Queens in 2019 ( Getty Images ) However, he is set to contest a friendly against Novak Djokovic in Buenos Aires next month and is hopeful he is through the worst of his injury hell. The doctor told me I would be playing in three months [after the Queens injury]Del Potro continued. At the end of the year I even signed up for three indoor tournaments. Since then I have never been able to climb stairs without pain. I have pain when I drive, it often hurts when I go to sleep. It's been an endless nightmare. I started my diet, I'm losing weight, I'm working out. I want to arrive at that match in the best possible shape. It's a farewell contest. Djokovic was very generous in accepting my invitation. I want to give him all the love I can. If I can be calm and happy on a tennis court for at least one, two or three hours, it will be wonderful.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/sport/tennis/juan-martin-del-potro-injuries-retirement-return-b2654493.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos