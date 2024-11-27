A Chinese student group arrives in Taiwan for a nine-day visit





Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) A group of 40 Chinese students and teachers arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday for a nine-day trip at the invitation of a foundation founded by former President Ma Ying-jeou (). Hsiao Hsu-tsen (), CEO of the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation, called the visit an exciting event at a time when the cross-Strait relationship faces challenges. Hsiao said that no matter how dire the situation, youth exchanges, such as those that occurred more frequently during Ma's 2008-2016 presidency, build a common dialogue between the two sides and can help improve relations. Hsiao thanked the government for greenlighting the visit and said the group will visit six universities and the Taichung International Baseball Stadium during their stay in Taiwan, where the foundation plans to give them “a taste of Taiwanese baseball culture.” “We would rather play baseball than go to war,” he said, stressing the need to continue cross-strait youth exchanges. The group visited Taipei Municipal Zhong Shan Girls High School on Wednesday afternoon. The visit will involve individuals from seven elite Chinese universities, including six-time Olympic table tennis champion Ma Long () from Beijing Sport University, and 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Yang Qian () from Tsinghua University. Responding to ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Puma Shen ()'s claim that all group members have ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and could engage in propaganda campaigns across Taiwan, Hsiao said it was sad to see such comments to be heard. 'Don't we have enough confidence? Are we so afraid of the united front tactics?' he said, urging DPP political figures not to boycott exchanges between Taiwanese and Chinese youth. Hsiao added that the DPP should be more open to cross-strait interaction as this is the best way to protect Taiwan. Ma Long, who is visiting Taiwan for the first time, said he is looking forward to trying local food and drinks and visiting different places. Eric Chu (), chairman of the main opposition Kuomintang party (KMT), released a statement urging the DPP to stop attempts to block cross-Strait exchanges. He also called on the administration to investigate who leaked the visitors' personal data. Local media, citing officials, have reported that all Chinese visitors are members of the Chinese Communist Youth League or affiliated with the CCP and have been selected by the CCP to spread political propaganda. Chu said it is not surprising that Chinese students are members of the CCP. He added that he believes visits by Chinese students will help strengthen relations between the two countries and promote youth exchanges. (By Flor Wang, Wu Jui-chi and Wang Cheng-chung) End item/kb

