Something strange is happening in Test cricket – for once it's a good thing

“The tour is only a matter of hours old, but the bitter thought occurs to me that reputations will almost certainly be destroyed in the coming months.” The pessimistic, pithy side of Geoffrey Boycott in his chronicles of the English tour of the West Indies in 1981, Life in the Fast Laneserves as a useful guide to the challenges of an overseas test series. Almost since the beginning of Test cricket, it has been easy for itinerant players to take a defeatist view of their journey by sea or, later, by air, to distant lands. Many cynical traveling international cricketers have known they are in little more than a hiding place. to nothing.

Historically, the odds have been heavily in favor of the host teams. Whether it's friendly umpires, knowledge of the conditions or simply the comforts of home, only twice in Test history have visiting sides won more than 40 percent of their matches in a calendar year.

If the first of these, 2021, can be partially explained by the idiosyncrasies of a pandemic, the fact that 2024 is the other requires deeper investigation. Because something strange is going on. In this World Test Championship cycle, Australia have won a series in New Zealand. New Zealand has done the same in India. India won in South Africa. South Africa won in Bangladesh. Bangladesh won against Pakistan. Pakistan won against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka upset England at The Oval; West Indies stunned Australia in Brisbane.

open image in gallery West Indies' stunning win in Brisbane is one of a number of important away wins this year ( Getty Images )

These don't appear to be bugs in the system, but a significant shift in the patterns of an age-old game. While great teams of the past (Lloyds West Indies, Waugh and Pontings Australia) were exceptions that proved the rule. These are teams in different states and different circumstances that nonetheless disprove that the adage of sustained success away from home is nearly impossible.

Highest percentage of away wins in Test cricket per calendar year

Year Testing Away wins Defeats gone Pulls Earnings percentage Pull percentage 2024 41 18 22 1 43.9% 2.4% 2021 41 18 16 7 43.9% 17.1% 1995 40 15 13 12 37.5% 30.0% 2004 51 19 21 11 37.3% 21.6% 2011 36 13 13 10 36.1% 27.8% 2010 39 14 16 9 35.9% 23.1% 2000 46 16 18 12 34.8% 26.1% 2008 47 16 20 11 34.0% 23.4% 2016 44 14 23 7 31.8% 15.9% 2012 39 12 17 10 30.8% 25.6%

Given via Wisden.com

So what's going on? Perhaps it's worth first considering the other statistical oddity that makes 2024 an outlier. An excellent interrogation of the data by the Wisden Cricket weekly podcast found that this year is the year with the lowest average bowling strike rate since 1907. In short, batters have never found it more difficult to occupy the crease.

It reflects a statistical decline in batting standards. As of 2018, of those with a significant sample size, with apologies to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harry Brook and Kamindu Mendis, only Kane Williamson has averaged over 50 with the bat in Test cricket, with Joe Root and Steve Smith just below the line. In the comparative period between 2011 and 2017, 12 hitters had averages in the 50s or higher.

While some ex-professionals would suggest that the dominance of white-ball cricket has led to less secure defensive techniques, perhaps more telling is the devaluation of the draw. Brought about in part by the launch of a World Test Championship that gives little reward to spoils-sharing teams, captains have also realized that results cricket is generally more fun. Matches rarely extend to the final session on day five, if they even get that far. Higher scoring rates mean big totals can still be made while 40 wickets can fall; more bowler-friendly pitches have also played a role.

open image in gallery Kane Williamson is the only batsman to average more than 50 over the latter ( Getty Images )

Bold calls or approaches can get both sides involved, such as Ben Stokes declaring at Mount Maunganui last year, or India's frankly absurd 285/9 from 35 overs against Bangladesh in Kanpur in September. Some work, some don't, but the fact that there has only been one draw in 2024 shows that virtually every game now ends with a winner and a loser.

So-called result fields also contribute to the overall competitiveness of a format where some countries struggle for consistent cricket. Even the best hitters generally need time in the middle to refine and hone their game, but punchier surfaces can level the playing field. The likes of the West Indies and South Africa struggle to find consistent run-makers, but continue to produce exceptionally fast bowlers who can score victories when conditions and circumstances permit.

The proliferation of T20 competitions has also had an impact. While stories like Shamar Joseph's show that there is still room for a bolt from the blue, even some emerging Test players are now familiar with both the conditions and the opposition through their experiences on the franchise circuit. While unorthodoxy can still be useful, extensive scouting networks and detailed data analysis mean that players can, if they choose, be better prepared than ever for the challenges they will face abroad.

open image in gallery India defeated Australia in Perth, continuing the trend of the year ( Getty Images )

The busy schedule has also had a domino effect in reducing the number of long series played. Only India, England and Australia regularly contest five-match encounters; The financial realities of a sometimes spectatorless sport mean everyone else has to be content with playing just two or three Tests at a time. While this is a shame, the drawn out tours of the past would be tough. You only have to look at how England have frayed to a winless run Down Under since 2010/11 to see the toll this can take.

A shorter series might make teams more excited to compete. With fewer warm-up matches and top Test players involved in less and less first-class cricket, the hosts could also be caught cold. England's first Test win in Hyderabad in January and India's win in Perth last week are two fine wins that challenge the notion that it takes time to adapt to vastly different conditions.

open image in gallery England's excellent win in Hyderabad came at the start of a five-match series ( Getty Images )

Is this year an anomaly or indicative of a future where home field advantage is less crucial? There may be hope that the latter is the case. Test cricket needs spectator growth if it is to survive and prosper, and there is no doubt that the red-ball game is more enjoyable when both sides actually have a chance more often. That five teams remain in the mix to reach next summer's World Test Championship final is testament to a format that may be more unpredictable than ever.