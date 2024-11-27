Princeton University





PRINCETON, NJ – The Princeton women's ice hockey team is hitting the road for the Thanksgiving break and heading to Boston, Massachusetts. to face No. 13 Boston University. The Tigers then travel to Stonehill for a game against the Skyhawks. Schedule Wednesday – 2:00 PM – No. 13 Boston University – ESPN+ Friday – TIME – Stonehill – NEC Front Row Saturday – 3pm – Stonehill – NEC Front Row Last timeout: Princeton picked up its first win of the season over No. 5 Colgate. The Tigers earned a 4-3 victory over the Raiders with a goal in overtime Issy wonders . Princeton fell 3-4 to No. 8 Cornell Big Red on Saturday afternoon. Awesome Issy: Issy wonders has been a consistent force for the Tigers. The senior leads the team in points with 17 and has a +10 rating. Power game Paul: Sarah Paulus scored her first career hat trick on opening night against Robert Morris, all on the power play. The junior forward has scored a total of nine goals this season, six of which have come on the attacking side. Mac attack: Mackenzie Alexander is currently second on the team in scoring with 16 points and is tied for the team lead with 10 assists. Thanks to strong performances in her first four collegiate matches, Alexander was named ECAC Rookie of the Month for October. On November 26, she earned her second Rookie of the Week award in as many weeks. Alexander is tied for first in the nation in points among all freshmen and is first in points per game. She ranks fifth in points per game in DI hockey. Princeton in the PWHL: Sarah Fillier '24 was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft by the New York Sirens. She scored 30 goals and 13 assists in her senior season at Princeton. Claire Thompson '20 was selected third overall by PWHL Minnesota and earned second-team All-Ivy and third-team All-ECAC honors in her senior year with the Tigers in 2020. Canada connection: Mackenzie Alexander And Sarah Paulus worked together on the ice this summer as part of the Canadian Development Team. The pair competed against the USA in the Development Series. Double problem: Twin sisters Angelina and Lucia DiGirolamo join Princeton of the Bishop Kearney Selects, where they were four-time New York state champions. A fresh look: Princeton brings in six new Tigers in class of 2028- Brooklyn Nimegeers , Hanna Fetterolf , Rosie Klein , Mackenzie Alexander and the DiGirolamo sisters. The staff: Head coach Cara Morey returns for her eighth season leading the program. Morey has a record of 102-70-22 in the 2024-25 season and won her 100th game on January 13, 2024 against Harvard. Taylor Wenczkowski joins Daniel Gould And Jamie Lundmark on the Princeton coaching staff. Wenczkowski spent the 2023-2024 season playing for PWHL Boston in the league's inaugural season. Prior to the PWHL, she played three years in the Premier Hockey Federation for the Boston Pride, winning back-to-back Isobel Cups as league champions in 2021 and 2022. Series history: Princeton and Boston University last met for a two-game series in 2017 at Baker Rink. The Tigers took the first win with a score of 4-1 and the second ended in extra time with a 1-1 draw. This will be the first time Princeton and Stonehill face each other after the Skyhawks moved to Division I for the 2022-2023 season.

