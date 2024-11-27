CRICKET | A Hardik special gives Baroda a spectacular win over Tamil Nadu





Barodas Hardik Pandya in action against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy cricket tournament at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. | Photo credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

When Hardik Pandya walked out to loud cheers at the Holkar Stadium on Wednesday, Baroda needed another 101 runs from 44 deliveries with six wickets in hand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Tamil Nadu. It was an unlikely question, but there is a reason why Hardik is a T20 World Cup winner with over 100 international appearances in the shortest format. He responded with a sensational strike, hitting 69 off 30 balls as his team chased down 222 with three wickets in hand off the last ball of the match. However, Hardik was not there at the end. He was dismissed on the first ball of the 20th over after a superb direct hit from Vijay Shankar at deep midwicket found the star all-rounder short at the striker as he looked to get back for the second run. It led to wild celebration among the Tamil Nadus players, who perhaps thought the match had been won. But with Baroda needing four runs from the last delivery, Atit Sheth lashed out at a wide ball from M. Mohammed over short third man to ensure Hardik's knock was not in vain. Barodas Atit Sheth in action against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy cricket tournament at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. | Photo credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR Of Hardik's seven sixes, four came in a 30-run 17th over bowled by left-arm seamer Gurjapneet Singh. At the start of this over, Baroda needed 66 runs off 24 balls. By the end of it, the required rate had dropped significantly as Hardik threw himself into Chennai Super King's new signing. Tamil Nadu can still take heart from its dominant batting display. Sent in by Baroda captain Krunal Pandya, it reached his third consecutive total of over 200 after another half-century from N. Jagadeesan. M. Shahrukh Khan and Vijay Shankar also used their big hitting skills in a 75-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Even Hardik was not spared as he was introduced into the attack after the Powerplay. His first over was good for 13 runs, his second for 11 and his third for 20, resulting in messy figures of 3-0-44-0. It may have pushed Hardik to get his payback at the end of the match. The scores: Tamil Nadu 221/6 in 20 overs (N. Jagadeesan 57, Vijay Shankar 42 no, M. Shahrukh Khan 39, Lukman Meriwala 3/41) lost to Baroda 222/7 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 69, Bhanu Pania 42, Varun Chakravarthy 3/43); Toss: Baroda, Points: Tamilnadu 0 (8), Baroda 4 (12).

