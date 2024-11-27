Sports
Juan Martin del Potro's life has turned into a 'never-ending nightmare' after tennis glory
Former world tennis number 3 Juan Martin del Potro has detailed the heartbreaking injuries that are taking a toll on his daily life.
The 36-year-old played his last professional match in February 2022 after years of battling debilitating knee injuries.
The Argentine ace fractured his right kneecap at the 2018 Shanghai Masters and while he made a successful return, he re-injured his knee at the 2019 Queens Club Championships after slipping on the grass.
The 2009 US Open champion took to social media to share the never-ending nightmare he endures daily after undergoing eight surgeries.
No one knew this, but the next day I played my last match against [Federico] Delbonis (in 2022) I took a flight to Switzerland and underwent my fifth knee surgery, Del Potro said.
Since then, I have never made my operations public again, as I found some peace at the press conference before the match against Federico, where I mentioned that this would probably be my last match. People stopped constantly asking me when I was going to come back and play again. I did this whole process in secret and if it worked, I would announce that I would be back.
I was in Switzerland for two months in a village near Basel trying to rehabilitate, but it didn't work. After two and a half months I underwent my sixth operation. I went back to the US. More rehabilitation, more than 100 injections everywhere. Infiltrations suffer daily. It's been my life since that match against Federico.
When I had my first surgery in June (2019), the doctor told me I would be playing in three months. At the end of the year I even signed up for three indoor tournaments.
After that first surgery to this day I have never been able to walk up a flight of stairs without pain. It often hurts when I try to sleep, when I turn on my side or when I wake up because I get sharp pains. It's like an endless nightmare for which I try to find solutions and alternatives every day, but I can't find them.
It all started with that first surgery. Every time I think about it it brings up so many bad emotions; it makes me really angry, really frustrated, but I can't change it. My daily life is not what I would like. I can't play (football), I can't play Fell. It's terrible. They gave me the opportunity to do what I loved most, which was playing tennis.
It's very heavy. There are times when I have no strength left. I am not indestructible. I have good things, bad things, but most of the time I have to pretend and put on a good face, but often I feel terrible.
Every day when I wake up, I have to take six or seven pills. Stomach protectors, anti-inflammatories, one against anxiety. Then the pills made me gain weight, so they told me to stop eating certain things.
One thing is the obstacles that can get in your way, like the injuries that can affect all athletes, but the other is the emotional pain. I felt so powerful when I faced those obstacles, but after all I understood that I am not that strong. That knee defeated me.
I've had eight surgeries, with doctors all over the world. Every time they gave me the anesthesia I hoped that the problem would be solved and after two to three months I always called the doctors to tell them that the operation did not work.
There are doctors who tell me that I can place a prosthesis so that I can regain some quality of life. But others tell me I'm too young for a prosthesis. They say I should wait until I'm 50.
But since I was 31, I can't run, I can't climb stairs, I can't kick a ball and I've never played tennis again. Do I have to wait another 15 years for this? It's terrible. I hope this will end someday because I want to live my life without pain.
Del Potro's heartbreaking revelation quickly spread across the internet.
Journalist Jose Morgado wrote on X: Juan Martin del Potro on Instagram and talked about how his career had to end much earlier than he deserved. Strong and emotional. Hard not to cry.
Tennis TV's Bastien Fachan wrote: Juan Martin del Potro once had the world on edge. He had just become the first man to beat (Federer and Nadal) in the same Grand Slam. He became champion for the first time at the age of twenty. His tennis dreams are long gone, he now wakes up every day in pain and is considering prosthetic surgery. Man, how unfair.”
Del Potro now prepares to return to the court to face friend and former rival Novak Djokovic in a farewell match in Buenos Aires on December 1.
I started my diet, I'm losing weight, I'm working out. I want to arrive at that match in the best possible shape. It's a goodbye game, he said.
Djokovic was very generous in accepting my invitation. I want to give him all the love I can. If I can be calm and happy on a tennis court for at least one, two or three hours, it will be wonderful.
2/ https://nypost.com/2024/11/27/sports/juan-martin-del-potros-life-has-turned-into-a-never-ending-nightmare-after-tennis-glory/
